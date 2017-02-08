Zayn Malik Defends Gigi Hadid’s ‘Racist’ Video: ‘Trust Me, She Likes Asians’

Zayn Malik is weighing in on Gigi Hadid’s squinting video. The former One Direction singer is defending his girlfriend after she was accused of racism stemming from a now-deleted Instagram video that showed the model squinting her eyes while holding a Buddha-shaped cookie.

The controversy took place on Sunday, Feb. 5, when Gigi Hadid was seen at a dinner party with her friends, reports Page Six. She held the cookie as she squinted next to it. After the clip was posted, Hadid’s fans took to Twitter to accuse her of racism.

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — z (@zainzayns) February 5, 2017

“It’s mocking and f***ing ignorant,” one wrote. “The first thing she thought to do is squint when she had it in her hand.”

Then, one fan asked Zayn Malik, “being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people?”

The “Pillowtalk” crooner, who is of Pakistani descent, replied, “trust me.. she likes Asians ;).”

@KristopherRod trust me.. she likes asians 😉 ???????? — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017

Hadid has not commented on the video, nor on the controversy surrounding it. Looking at Malik’s tweet, he is alluding to the fact that Hadid loves Asians because he is half-Asian himself, according to Seventeen. Still, many fans of the couple aren’t buying it and argued that Malik’s defense just overlooks a larger problem when it comes to racism.

One fan wrote, “dude, I love you, so much, but come on. I know you’re smarter than that.”

Another fan added, “I’m telling you this for your own sake bc [sic] it’s 2017 and a time of peril for a lot of people and you can’t afford to be ignorant. it is the least of your obligations as a MUSLIM to be educated and socially aware so it’s about time you take on that role Zayn.”

Most other fans just responded with an animated GIF showing their disapproval over his remarks. A few hours later, he followed up with these tweets, asking his fans to stop “educating” him on the topic.

People's nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I'm a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence.. — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017

So please don't try to educate me ???????? — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Gigi has been accused of racism on social media. Back in May 2016, fans assumed that comedian Aziz Ansari exposed the starlet for “racist slurs,” as seen in a since-deleted Snapchat post that quickly went viral on social media.

Aziz Ansari EXPOSES Gigi Hadid for "racist slurs" at #MetGala (This was live on Tommy Hilfiger's Snapchat) https://t.co/cVBSRp04yT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 3, 2016

The two were seen sitting together at the Met Gala, reports Inverse Innovation. The clip caused a bit of controversy on social media when Ansari asked Hadid, “You didn’t post the part where you were saying all those racist slurs, did you?” It seemed like the actor was pointing out that Hadid was making racist slurs before sharing the video.

Fans have been wondering if Aziz was joking or not as the quiet social media outrage built. Gigi’s fan base lives on social media, especially on her Instagram account. Some of Gigi’s fans were too busy scoffing at the $2,000 manicure she got for the event. While Aziz is a comedian, some are thinking that he was just joking. But, if he wasn’t, then why would he post the clip in the first place?

I'm honestly sure Aziz, being Aziz, was joking. Not sure if Gigi does use slurs but he was joking. https://t.co/aYCZjnnocX — Lexi (@lexi4prez) May 3, 2016

Hadid sure did appear shocked and speechless in the clip. She looked up from her phone and stopped posing and touching her lips the moment Ansari made the remark. According to celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, both Hadid and Ansari were probably in on the joke as she made the decision not to delete or post the video.

These days, Gigi has been laying low thanks to her modeling career and relationship with Zayn. The two stars have made their relationship work despite living on separate coasts, reports JustJared. Gigi lives in New York City while Zayn was spotted hanging out in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 2. That same day, she was seen wearing a head-to-toe black ensemble while she ran errands.

Hadid will be spending most of her time in NYC for the time being with Fashion Week in full swing later this week. Last month, she posted a black-and-white photo of Malik and his dog, while revealing to her fans that she misses them both.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post]