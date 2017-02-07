Bella Thorne Slowly Bares Her Breasts After Getting Her Nipple Pierced

Bella Thorne is happier in her skin these days. The body positive actress has been breaking barriers by posing nude, opening up about her acne, and talking about not shaving her body hair. Bella has also been dying her hair every color of the rainbow, as seen on her social media accounts.

The Famous In Love star is at it again as she was seen rocking a see-through top on Snapchat, reports The Interro Bang. Thorne was seen singing in the back of a car in a black sheer top that would rival Kendall Jenner’s boob-grazing Instagram look. But, it looks like Thorne was covered up as she was rocking a bra.

This comes after the former Disney star revealed that she got her nipple pierced after she was inspired by the reality star. Bella has been getting pierced a lot lately, recently debuting her septum piercing and sharing the entire piercing process on Snapchat, reports Twist Magazine. She recently took to Twitter to say that she was inspired by Kendall’s nipple piercing and was considering getting one herself.

So like I'm getting a nip piercing …???? #pullingAKendall #inspired — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 24, 2017

The 19-year-old has finally gotten her nipple pierced and has already debuted it in some of her latest Snapchat and Twitter photos. Thorne showed off her nipple piercing, which poked out underneath her light pink tank top and again in a white off-the-shoulder top.

Kendall isn’t the first young celeb to get her nipple pierced. Her little sister Kylie Jenner got hers done, and so did her BFF Hailey Baldwin. But Kendall is the one who’s been showing off her piercings more and has been inspiring other young celebrities and models to get theirs done.

As for Bella, she previously told a fan that getting her nose pierced was one of her “least painful” piercings in her history of getting pierced.

Prob my least painful piercing https://t.co/BggN6lMg9R — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 26, 2017

The former Shake It Up star also opened up to Page Six about getting her nipple pierced, which she said wasn’t as scary as it may sound.

“[I was] so terrified, I’m laying on the bed like ‘Why am I doing this,'” she said. “Honestly, it hurt, but it wasn’t as bad as everyone made it seem and maybe because everyone hyped it up and I thought it would be really, really bad. Then it wasn’t as bad as I expected.”

It’s like that Thorne could reveal her nipple piercing in future photo shoots and social media posts as she continues to push the boundaries with her topless and barely nude photos. According to People, she shared a photo of herself topless and wearing nothing but necklaces, bracelets, and rings as she debuted her new midnight blue hair.

I love when you smile baby ???????? #vintage #grain #tbt to the other day;) A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Last month, the pop star spoke to People about changing up her look, which she has been doing a lot lately.

“It feels good and I always love funky hair colors. I always wanted blue hair, I wanted green hair, purple hair, so it’s just fun to do,” Bella said. “I dyed it blue, just because I felt like it. My sister dyed hers pink and we just like doing it to be matching and coordinated. It was just fun. Her boyfriend did his color too. It was cool.”

Thorne previously revealed that she’s a natural blonde. She temporarily went back to her natural locks when she starred in Shovel Buddies last year.

“I’m not completely digging the blond, to be honest,” she admitted. “But once I get in the sun and I get a little more of a tan, I think it’ll look better. I think I’m just going to keep it for summer … And then for winter, I’m going to go back to my red, my luscious hair.”

But, it looks like Bella wants to get edgier with her looks as she gets older. Not only does she has several dye jobs and multiple piercings, but she also has various tattoos including whiskers tattooed on her finger and the phrase “Wild Kitty” on her calves.

What are your thoughts on Bella Thorne’s wild new look? Do you think it’s exciting? Or, do you want her to go back to her old look? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart]