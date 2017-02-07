Kim Kardashian Learns The Hard Way: North West Destroys Room With Nail Polish

Kim Kardashian learned the hard way what happens when you leave a kid unattended with nail polish. Her daughter North West totally destroyed her bedroom with purple nail polish. The reality star documented the mess on Snapchat.

Kim Kardashian left her three-year-old daughter North West alone for just a minute to tend to her 1-year-old son. Unfortunately, that was enough time for the little girl to do plenty of damage to her bedroom with a bottle of purple nail polish.

mom A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:48am PST

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star documented the whole thing on her Snapchat when she returned to the room to find the mess North had made, according to E!

“I go downstairs to get something for her brother for two seconds and she paints her room with purple nail polish.”

North then realized that what she had done was wrong and then tried to be helpful by attempting to clean it up. The 3-year-old ended up just covering the floors with a few rolls of paper towels.

North can be heard telling her mom: “Don’t step on it.”

Earlier that morning, Kim let her daughter play with her hair, putting tiaras and big hair clips in it. They also goofed around with Snapchat filters.

Kim and North also skipped out on the Super Bowl parties this year. The mother and daughter shopped for Valentine’s Day books on Sunday, according to Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old mother wore black track pants with her hair twisted up in a bun. North had her hair pulled up into two side buns.

Kim did attend a party with Kanye West earlier in the day with both of their kids in Brentwood, California.

Kardashian retweeted a tweet that suggested that Kanye West perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

“Never too early. #KanyeForSuperbowl52”

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Meanwhile, Kim has completely denied that there is any truth to recent claims that her marriage to Kanye is over. In fact, she and her sister Kylie Jenner are to star in the music video together for Tyga and Kanye West’s new song “Feel Me,” according to Daily Mail.

The music video is reportedly already in the works.

This will not be the first time Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner have starred in their significant others’ music videos.

Kim Kardashian starred in Kanye West’s 2013’s song “Bound 2.”

Kylie Jenner starred in Tyga’s music video for his song “Stimulated” in 2015.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]