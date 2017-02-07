Kendall Jenner’s Daring Fashion: Sheer Tops, Nude Shoes, And Fishnet Stockings

Kendall Jenner wants her fans to jump onboard with her sexy styles. From baring her nipples to wearing fishnets, the model loves to take risks on and off the runway.

The 21-year-old supermodel made headlines when she took to the streets of NYC to bare her nipples in a sheer black bodysuit. Jenner turned heads when she and her friends Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin (who refuses to pose topless) wore matching head-to-toe black and denim outfits. But it was Jenner’s body-baring outfit that caused the most commotion.

Then, she took to Instagram to further show off her look, censoring her nipples with pizza emojis. Kendall had to oblige by Instagram’s stern non-nude policy, which she explained in a new blog post on her app. She went back to June 21, 2016, to describe the process behind her sexy outfit, reports Us Weekly.

“My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’ They wrote back, “It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!'”

“Later, we were photographed by the paps when we were walking around the city and the internet freaked out about how see-through the look was,” Jenner continued.

When Kendall found the perfect moment to share the snapshot with her fans, she wanted to play it up with a certain emoji. She also revealed why she wanted to free her nipples that day.

“As far as the pizza emojis go, when I decided to Instagram the picture, I could’ve covered my nipples with anything, but I chose them as a little nod to Pizza Boys (the DJ/friend group I’m part of). I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice!”

Kendall Jenner must have had another good boob day because she was seen rocking another sheer black bodysuit with pasties in Paris. According to another Us Weekly report, she wore the boob-baring look while out in the City of Light on Saturday, January 21. She covered her nipples with star-shaped pasties and topped off her look with a denim patchwork jacket with tan faux fur sleeves, black high-waisted pants, and stilettos. She finished off her look with dark sunglasses and a black leather purse.

She last wore those pasties in the November 2015 issue of Vogue Japan. Kendall also recently spoke out about body positivity on her site saying that she doesn’t see the big deal with her baring her breasts.

“I don’t really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts!”

The reality star isn’t just baring her nipples these days. She’s also showing off her feet with the naked shoe trend, reports Vogue. In time for New York Fashion Week, Jenner was seen rocking the look with fishnet socks while her friend Hadid wore hers with a head-to-toe black look.

Speaking of fishnet stockings, Kendall loves to jump on this trend bandwagon as well. She took to Twitter to share a video of her rocking the look on various occasions. Fishnet stockings are back and they’re cooler than ever. Almost every model, socialite, and young Hollywood star have been seen rocking this look, reports Hollywood Life.

The best way to wear this look is underneath your jeans. Jenner has been showing off this trend under her jeans throughout most of her trip to Paris for Fashion Week. She was spotted wearing a pair of high-waisted Re/done jeans with black Wolford fishnet tights, according to the celebrity gossip blog. She then paired her look with a black cropped Yeezy sweater and black Shoedebar heels, where her fishnet tights stood out, as seen on the pictures published by the Daily Mail. Jenner is a fan of fishnet tights, as you can see from her previous Instagram posts.

Fans can wear fishnet tights under distressed or rip jeans. If you don’t own a pair, you can still show them off under a pair of low-slung jeans with a cropped shirt that’s short enough, so that you see enough of the fishnets on your waist like Kim Kardashian did in her NSFW Instagram post.

If you’re too shy to rock this look, then a pair of fishnet trouser socks paired with sneakers should do, just like Kendall’s day-to-night look, courtesy of W Magazine.

What are your thoughts on some of Kendall Jenner’s daring street-style looks? Would you dare to pull them off? Sound off below in the comments section.

