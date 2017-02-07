Kylie Jenner Models For Puma Campaign

Kylie Jenner may have just launched her own collection of Thick clothing, but that did not stop the reality star from modeling for the latest Puma campaign.

Kylie Jenner stretched out her legs to show off the latest Puma collection. The 19-year-old gazed at the camera while showing off her Fierce Swan Puma sneakers.

Find that strength within and show it off. @kyliejenner #ForeverFierce A video posted by PUMA (@puma) on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:04am PST

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner will continue to be the face of Puma, despite taking a break to design her own Thick clothing collection for The Kylie Jenner Shop.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a bright magenta sports bra and a pair of black, white, and magenta printed athletic leggings.

Stronger with every move. @kyliejenner wears the Fierce Swan. #ForeverFierce A photo posted by PUMA (@puma) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:07am PST

Puma posted the photograph of Kylie Jenner to their Instagram account on Tuesday.

Kylie Jenner’s support and partnership with Puma caused some tension in the past because the brand is in direct competition with Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West’s Yeezy Line.

When Kylie Jenner’s ambassador deal with Puma was first revealed, Kanye slammed Puma for allegedly trying to “divide the family.”

“1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!”

Apparently, Kylie Jenner did not feel the same way because she obviously went through with the Puma deal.

The Swan Pack is a collection inspired by and made for self-expression. It’s designed to be #ForeverFierce. Just like @kyliejenner. A photo posted by PUMA (@puma) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Kylie revealed to InStyle UK in 2015 that she used to rarely work out and had relied on her youthfulness to keep herself in shape.

“I haven’t worked out in two and a half years. I’m living out my youth not doing any exercise and eating what I want, which is pretty bad. I’m into yellow rice – you just cook it for 15 minutes, it tastes so good.”

Her sister Khloe confirmed that Kylie was not really into exercising on her website, khloewithak.com.

“Kylie doesn’t really work out. She did come with Kourt and me one time when Don was training us. Don does four quarters in each session and Kylie only stayed for one quarter.”

Kylie is currently preparing to launch her Thick clothing collection. She also has a pop-up shop opening in February in New York City.

Kylie Pop Up.. coming for you in February NYC ???? @thekylieshop A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Jenner will be releasing the merchandise on Valentine’s Day, and she has been teasing the new collection on her social media accounts.

All Different Types #THICK A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:40am PST

The new clothing launch will include a variety of T-shirts, bomber jackets, sweats, and other clothing pieces and accessories that will read “Thick!”

A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

Kylie posted a photo of one T-shirt on her Instagram featuring a cartoon image of her mother and manager Kris Jenner flipping the middle finger.

Who's Ready For New Merch? ???? follow @TheKylieShop to stay updated! Dropping #Vday A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

The teenage reality star also has a successful line of cosmetic products and launched special Valentine’s Day products, ranging from lipsticks to eyeliners and more.

The Valentines Collection ❤???? KylieCosmetics.com A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Jenner’s Valentine’s collection dropped on February 2 so that her fans would have plenty of time to get their orders in before the February 14.

VDAY is almost here. Wearing my @kyliecosmetics #ValentinesCollection dropping FEB2nd at 3pm pst … HIGH MAINTENANCE on my lips .. MAKE ME BLUSH KyShadow on my eyes ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]