Here’s Why Netflix Was The Real Winner Of Super Bowl LI [Opinion]

If you were to ask someone “who was the winner of Super Bowl LI” chances are pretty good they are going to tell you the New England Patriots. It, however, could be argued that Netflix was the real winner of Super Bowl LI. Curious as to why? Keep reading to find out.

During what many consider to be a very traditional night of watching television, none other than Netflix emerged as the real winner of the Super Bowl. Per the New York Post, the Netflix Super Bowl ad for Season 2 of Stranger Things was the most talked about Super Bowl commercial ad on social media.

The Netflix ad for Stranger Things Season 2 generated more than 300,000 mentions on social media during the game. An ad for the wireless carrier T-Mobile followed behind Netflix’s ad with a little less than a third of the total social media mentions the Netflix ad acquired during the game.

As those who watched Super Bowl LI may recall – the two T-Mobile advertisements featured a number of celebrities including Justin Bieber, Martha Stewart, and Snoop Dogg. If you happened to miss the T-Mobile Super Bowl LI commercials, you can watch them both below.

In total, T-Mobile spent big bucks on their Super Bowl LI commercials acquiring 3 minutes’ worth of commercial time. This is compared to the 30 seconds Netflix purchased for the Stranger Things Season 2 trailer. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the Stranger Things Season 2 trailer Netflix released during Super Bowl LI yet – you can check it out below.

One big question a lot of people have asked is – how much did Netflix end up paying for their Stranger Things Season 2 teaser which aired during Super Bowl LI? Kiro 7, speculates the average cost of a 30-second advertisement during Super Bowl LI cost roughly $5 million, a slight increase from the $4.8 million it cost last year.

When you think about how much Netflix must have spent on their Super Bowl LI ad and compare it to how much T-Mobile must have spent on their 3 minutes of commercial time – Netflix is the obvious winner of Super Bowl LI as T-Mobile likely spent 6 times more than Netflix only to have the second most popular commercial ad of the evening. Chances are pretty good T-Mobile also spent a pretty penny on the celebrities featured in the commercials as well.

A Little Background On Stranger Things

Season 1 of Stranger Things took place in the year 1983. Most don’t find it too surprising to learn Season 2 of Stranger Things will pick up just a year later during the fall of 1984. While Netflix – and the producers – have done a pretty good job of keeping all details about Season 2 under lock and key, producer Shawn Levy confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that evil still lurked in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

the stranger things kids reacting to the season 2 trailer during the superbowl is the purest thing you'll ever see pic.twitter.com/cUsAAV1Agj — spooky jen christmas (@sivanempire) February 6, 2017

Fans are happy to learn there will be many familiar faces returning to Stranger Things Season 2. There are, however, going to be a number of new cast members including teenager actors Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery. The teenager actors will be playing the role of step siblings named Max and Billy.

The kids from Stranger Things recorded a reaction video to their Super Bowl spot and it’s adorable – https://t.co/0KBJN30L01 pic.twitter.com/oNNRSvp9ir — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) February 7, 2017

Per Hollywood Reporter, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Linnea Berthelsen will also be joining the cast for Stranger Things Season 2.

Unfortunately, Netflix subscribers still have some time to kill as Season 2 of Stranger Things is set to release on Halloween of this year.

