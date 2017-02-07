‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Bella’s Paternity Secret Creates Chaos For Chloe?

Young and Restless spoilers tease that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will face her own drama when Bella’s (Cali May Kinder) paternity bombshell becomes public knowledge. Buckle up, Y&R fans because the spoilers suggest that it could happen very soon. Young and Restless fans have waited patiently, as they debated whether Bella’s daddy could be Billy (Jason Thompson), Kevin (Greg Rikaart) or possibly someone else. Who do you think is her father? And, how far will Chloe go to keep the secret buried?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chloe’s worst nightmare is about to rock her world. She has worked hard to keep Bella’s paternity a secret, but it looks like it’s all about to blow up in her face because someone is about to expose Bella’s paternity. Young and Restless spoilers indicate the paternity result will raise a few eyebrows in Genoa City.

In 2014, Chloe felt the need to recreate Delia (Sophie Pollono) after her death. It left her in a position to beg Billy to have another child with her. Of course, he couldn’t agree to that considering he was married to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) at the time. Chloe decided to check herself into a mental hospital to deal with her daughter’s sudden death. She left Genoa City with an illegally seized sample of Billy’s sperm.

Before leaving Genoa City, Chloe has sex with her then husband, Kevin. Young and Restless viewers expect Billy or Kevin to be Bella’s father. Chloe claims that Kevin isn’t the father, but the fans aren’t so sure. It didn’t take Young and Restless fans long to piece together Bella’s father is either Billy or Kevin.

In fact, when Chloe first return to Genoa City, Kevin did the math and assumed that Bella was his daughter. Young and Restless spoilers revealed that Kevin wasn’t the father and Chloe claimed that the dad was someone she knew in the mental hospital. Even though the DNA test “proved” that Kevin wasn’t Bella’s father, the fans of the show are still not convinced that Chloe didn’t tamper with the test.

Young and Restless spoilers suggest that Billy has remained unaware that Bella could be his daughter. When Bella and Billy are in the same room, Chloe seems nervous. Could this be a clue that Billy is her daddy? Of course, it is possible that Chloe could be telling the truth. It seems like a typical Young and Restless storyline to bring a new man on the scene that claims to be Bella’s father.

Young and Restless spoilers tease that Bella’s paternity will become a focal point and the subject of a hot storyline in the next few weeks. For a while, Gloria (Judith Chapman) wanted to know the identity of Bella’s father, but recently, she appeared to respect Chloe’s wishes of keeping the child’s father a secret.

According to Soap Opera Spy, Bella’s paternity is only one of many secrets Chloe is holding on to right now. Young and Restless spoilers tease that when her best friend, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) discovers her role in Adam’s (Justin Heartley) “death,” Chloe will have some explaining to do.

It seems likely that Young and Restless will reveal that Billy is Bella’s dad. If Billy is her father, it will create tension between many characters. Billy will wonder he could be the dad since they never had sex. Kevin will feel blindsided and resentful for being forced to share daddy duty with Billy. And, Victoria may feel betrayed by the news since Bella was conceived when they were still married.

