Is Trump Going To Fire Spicer Because Melissa McCarthy Played Him On ‘SNL?’

The following article is entirely the opinion of Amy Feinstein and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump is said to be furious about Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, but his anger allegedly is not being vented entirely at SNL or McCarthy, but rather at Spicer for appearing weak enough that a woman would play him. Now, Spicer is under Trump’s microscope, and it might not end well for him.

Melissa McCarthy’s performance as Sean Spicer on SNL Saturday night has people talking because she was spot-on, and yet over the top at the same time, says the Inquisitr. Social media lit up, saying it was easy to forget it was McCarthy playing Spicer as she yelled at the press corps, spraying a Super Soaker. Even Spicer himself seemed amused, although he said he would prefer to focus on serious things rather than humor.

Report: Donald Trump is deeply upset that SNL chose a woman to play Sean Spicer – Vox https://t.co/XuQE858rGk — #resistance (@collipriest) February 7, 2017

The Washington Post says that Donald Trump is not happy about Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of his Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, and not because Spicer was portrayed as volatile and inarticulate, but because Spicer was played by a woman, and a man being played by a woman is a signal that he is weak.

The Washington Post quoted Politico, in saying that it isn’t the lampooning that bothered Trump, as he, and his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, were the butt of the joke in the same episode of SNL, but that the best choice to play Spicer was a woman? That was too much for Trump. In Trump’s mind, a press secretary should be powerful and command respect, said a Trump donor.

“Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak.”

A woman playing a man is the worst offense possible, according to the donor. And sadly for Spicer, this isn’t the first time that he has caught the attention of Trump, and not in a good way. Trump believes that Spicer should command the room, and the president doesn’t think the press secretary has been doing that. He also reportedly doesn’t like the way Sean Spicer dresses.

“Unfortunately for Spicer, Trump is obsessed with his press secretary’s performance art. ‘Doesn’t the guy own a dark suit?'”

Negative attention doesn’t bode well for the future of Sean Spicer’s position in the Trump administration.

The Huffington Post says that Donald Trump is really unhappy about the fact that Melissa McCarthy, an actress, portrayed his male press secretary, and she made him and therefore, the position, look “weak.” It seems that Donald Trump is very old school when it comes to gender roles, and this is not acceptable. Anna North of the New York Times took a look at the issue and made an attempt to shrink President Trump.

“There’s a bit of an extra bite in a woman lampooning the spokesperson of a president who once bragged about grabbing women’s genitals, and who was reportedly moved to rage last month when attendance at women’s protests around the world dwarfed attendance at his inauguration. Add to that the fact that President Trump reportedly wants his female staffers to “dress like women,” and Melissa McCarthy dressing like a man to play his press secretary feels like a particularly astute way to needle the White House.”

But now that Trump has reportedly tipped his hand, showing the world what he really thinks about gender identity, people have created a petition, asking SNL to please bring on Rosie O’Donnell, Trump’s nemesis, to play Senior Advisor, Steve Bannon. For Rosie’s part, she’s on board, per Twitter.

“I am here to serve – Alec has trump – Melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready.”

Sean Spicer is on thin ice because Melissa McCarthy played him on 'Saturday Night Live' https://t.co/atI4wDWuW7 — Muckmaker (@RealMuckmaker) February 7, 2017

Do you think Sean Spicer’s job as Trump’s Press Secretary is at risk?

