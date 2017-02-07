Netflix Releases ‘Iron Fist’ Official Trailer, Danny’s History Revealed

Netflix has been leading the way in web television shows for the last few years. Now, even with Amazon following suit, Netflix still remains a top source for web series — from the Gilmore Girls reunion to Stranger Things (and the upcoming Stranger Things 2) to the recently released Santa Clarita Diet. But in March, Netflix will premiere a series that many Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating. And for those fans, today marks a momentous occasion: Netflix just released their first official trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist.

The trailer begins in a subtler fashion than many of the Marvel trailers we are used to. Instead of flashy and action-packed, the video begins with Danny Rand walking into his family’s company, Rand Enterprises, looking a bit scruffy. All is pretty calm and collected — or, at least, it is for about 18 seconds. Then the fun begins.

Before fully explaining what the adult Danny Rand is up to, fans get clued in on his history. The trailer reveals that Danny has long been lost to the world. When he was 10, he was the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed his parents. After crashing, monks found and cared for Rand. Not only that, through his experiences, Danny learns martial arts — and begins to grasp the power he controls. Years into the future, we see a grown up Danny Rand (Finn Jones) return home to claim his father’s company and to rid it of the evil that has crept in.

If Netflix is trying to get people to subscribe, then their strategy seems to be working. A few have noted on social media sites that with the upcoming premiere of Iron Fist, it may just be time to renew that subscription.

Fans are blowing up Twitter following the release of the first full-length trailer. And, overall, they seem very pleased. Many are particularly excited about the characters that the trailer has previewed.

Included in the characters fans are talking about are Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson). Dawson first appeared as the much-beloved, strong and outspoken doctor in the Netflix series Daredevil and Jessica Jones, both of which premiered in 2015. Rosario resumed her role as Temple in Luke Cage, another Marvel and Netflix production, in September of 2016. Now, we will see her again in Netflix’s fourth Marvel series, as Variety noted.

Another character that is familiar and seen throughout the trailer is Harold Meachum, the ruthless business partner of Wendell Rand, Danny’s father. Meachum is played by Australian actor David Wenham, who played Faramir in the acclaimed Lord of the Rings films, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. Jessica Stroup will be coming on as his daughter, Joy Meachum.

Marvel series have a decent track record on Netflix, but the release date for the Iron Fist could possibly pose a problem. Iron Fist is set to premiere March 17, 2017, the same day as Disney’s Beauty and the Beast hits theaters. While one is a web television series and the other a film in theaters, there’s the chance that the attention given to Beauty and the Beast could detract from Iron Fist’s premiere.

Nevertheless, the social media seems to agree (for the most part) that the trailer reveals an intriguing and attention-grabbing series, one that Marvel fans will be eager to see.

