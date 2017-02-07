‘The Vampire Diaries’ Series Finale: 6 Characters Returning [Spoilers]

More and more actors are confirming their return in the Vampire Diaries series finale. Some have done it through social media posts, while others have given interviews with publications. There are some characters who may return from the dead and others who will just step back into Mystic Falls to officially say goodbye.

Here’s a look at six characters making a Vampire Diaries return.

1. Nina Dobrev – Elena Gilbert or Katherine Pierce?

Since Nina Dobrev’s exit from The Vampire Diaries Season 6, fans have questioned whether she will return. As soon as Season 8 was confirmed as the last, rumors circulated that she would return. Fans begged for her to come back, even if it was just for the last episode.

A social media post of the series finale script confirmed that she would reprise at least one of her roles. Now, fans just want to know whether it will be Elena Gilbert or Katherine Pierce. Both are entirely plausible.

I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:19am PST

2. David Anders – John Gilbert

At the end of January, David Anders shared a tweet to say that he was returning to Atlanta. Anders is currently filming iZombie Season 3 in Vancouver, but Vampire Diaries fans know him better as John Gilbert. Anders was last on the show in Season 5 as one of Katherine’s hallucinations but was last a regular guest star in Season 2, when he sacrificed himself to save Elena.

I'm headed to ATL on the morrow.

Do the math. — David Anders (@QuestionAnders) January 30, 2017

So far, there is no confirmation that John will definitely return to the show, but there are strong hopes. While John is currently dead, it is possible that he could appear in hell with Katherine Pierce and a few other characters. Yesterday, he posted a photo with Paul Wesley and Michael Malarkey suggesting he was filming for the Vampire Diaries series finale.

Yeah, we got trouble…right here in river city. pic.twitter.com/vbCFI93Gqo — David Anders (@QuestionAnders) February 6, 2017

3. Steven R. McQueen – Jeremy Gilbert

Jeremy Gilbert was last in the Season 6 finale to say goodbye to Elena, but he was out of it before that. During the middle of Season 6, Jeremy decided it was time to get away from Mystic Falls. He told Elena that he was off to college, but he was really off to hunt vampires.

Steven R. McQueen shared an Instagram post to show that he was back in Mystic Falls visiting old friends. Fans instantly jumped to the idea that he would return for the Vampire Diaries series finale. This is certainly possible since he is still alive. Could Bonnie, Caroline, and the Salvatores call Jeremy for some help to deal with Cade and hell?

Saying hi to some old friends A photo posted by @steven_r_mcqueen on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

4. Michael Malarkey – Enzo St. John

Enzo hasn’t even been gone long, but fans already want him back. After a rocky couple of seasons, Enzo quickly grew on fans in Season 8. His relationship with Bonnie mimicked that of Stefan and Elena in the early years of The Vampire Diaries. Unfortunately, Bon-Bon can’t be happy, and Stefan ripped Enzo’s heart out and killed him last week.

Well, dead doesn’t mean dead. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Michael Malarkey has been confirmed for the Vampire Diaries series finale. Malarkey says that he has been in to film a few scenes and there will be a bittersweet/sweet ending. Could this involve the hell storyline, or will Bonnie somehow bring him back now that she has her magic back?

5. Chris Wood – Kai Parker

One of the Gemini twins is definitely returning to The Vampire Diaries. The Hollywood Reporter states that his return will be on February 17, but it is possible that he will still be around for the series finale in a few weeks time.

While there are episode stills available, nobody knows why he is returning. It looks like he will have a weapon to kill Cade. Is it possible he has something forged in hell that he is able to get to the other side? More importantly, will he undo his Sleeping Beauty curse on Elena so Bonnie doesn’t have to die to wake Elena up?

6. Michael Trevino – Tyler Lockwood

Tyler has already been in three episodes of The Vampire Diaries Season 8. During his first two episodes, he was attacked and killed by Damon, but he came back in Damon’s head just a couple of weeks ago. It looks like he is set for a series finale return, which certainly makes sense for his character.

Is it possible that the veil between hell and the Earth is going to be so thin that his character will be able to crossover? Will he somehow work with others who have died before him to bring down Cade?

Are you excited for the various characters returning for The Vampire Diaries series finale? Who are you most excited for?

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 continues on Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW, with the series finale airing March 10.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]