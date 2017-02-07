Dallas Cowboys News: Legendary Pass Rusher Open To Big D Return This Year

Despite finishing with a 13-3 record, an NFC East title, and getting so close to the Super Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys have a couple of things to fix this offseason. Their team has a lot of key components in place, but there are just a few puzzle pieces missing, and those situations need to be addressed so they can reach the next level. Well, as they start shopping around in free agency, one familiar name may be looking to return to Big D.

DeMarcus Ware is going to go down in history as one of the best linebackers to ever play in the NFL, and rightfully so. Looking at his numbers, he has 138.5 regular season sacks in his 12 years in the league to go along with three interceptions and 35 forced fumbles.

Ware has had three successful seasons with the Denver Broncos even though he has missed a number of games due to injury. Still, he has won a Super Bowl ring with them, and he’s still going strong, but he may be looking to return to where his career first began.

ESPN reported that the unrestricted free agent linebacker is going to see what options are available to him in free agency. Sure, he is not against returning to the Denver Broncos in 2017 but heading back to play for the Dallas Cowboys is another possibility.

While he remains interested in returning to Denver, LB DeMarcus Ware also is leaving door open to play next season in Dallas, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2017

In 2016, Ware was limited to 10 games after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured disk in his back. He was placed on Injured Reserve, but he said that his career was not over. The Denver Post reported that Ware said new head coach Vance Joseph said the linebacker is “part of the equation” for the Broncos in 2017.

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2016 season with the 14th overall ranked defense in the NFL, and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli almost won “Assistant Coach of the Year.” The one big thing missing from their attack was a big-time pass rush due to injuries and suspensions.

During his time in Dallas, Ware had seasons with 20 sacks, 19.5 sacks, and 15.5 sacks while only missing three games in nine seasons. He would be a welcome addition to the team even though he turns 35 this summer as he has shown he has a lot left to give.

Now, if the Cowboys go after Ware, they’re going to have to watch their bank account as they will likely chase other free agents as well.

As reported recently by the Inquisitr, the Cowboys could very well look into signing running back Adrian Peterson if the Minnesota Vikings choose to part ways with him. “All Day” has dealt with a number of injuries the past few years, but he would provide Dallas with a tremendous one-two attack in the offensive backfield with Ezekiel Elliott.

Obviously, the offense of the Cowboys is in good working order, and so is the defense, but it needs some help. Sports Day believes that a reunion between the team and DeMarcus Ware is just what the pass rush needs to get them over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

Ware is already going down as one of the greatest defensive legends in Dallas Cowboys’ history. It seems only fitting for him to finish out his career where it all began.

