WWE News: Seth Rollins vs. Triple H Still Planned For ‘WrestleMania’

In some huge positive news for the WWE concerning Seth Rollins injury, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via 411mania) has reported that Rollins is expected to recover from his MCL injury in time to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania. Originally, there were doubts that Seth would make the big show.

The Seth Rollins injury occurred last week on Monday Night Raw when Triple H called out Seth Rollins, and Samoa Joe made his main roster debut by beating down the former leader of The Shield. The injury was to the surgically reconstructed knee of Seth, and it was a fluke accident when Rollins turned his leg at just the wrong angle when Samoa Joe took him down to the mat.

Seth Rollins reportedly went to see the famed specialist, Dr. James Andrews, in Birmingham to have the knee examined. The fact that the WWE expects Rollins to be back in time for WrestleMania means that the Seth Rollins injury likely did not require another surgery.

Rollins was not on Monday Night Raw this week, although there was a small celebration for Samoa Joe, who opened the show by signing a new contract to become a Raw-exclusive talent. Samoa Joe then battled a former friend of Seth in Roman Reigns in the main event on the show. Samoa Joe won that match thanks to outside interference by Braun Strowman.

From the look of Monday Night Raw, Samoa Joe will be a major force moving forward, although there is no telling who he will fight at his first WWE PPV Fastlane. Roman Reigns will battle Braun Strowman, and Seth Rollins won’t be back that quick. Triple H sent out a tweet saying that Samoa Joe is where he belongs in the WWE now.

If you're not on notice already … you should be. @SamoaJoe is exactly where he belongs… the main event of Monday Night #Raw. pic.twitter.com/QCLRaEoq2Y — Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017

This is a huge break for Seth Rollins. He missed WrestleMania last year due to tearing his ACL in his knee and was in danger of missing his second consecutive WrestleMania this year. Since this is the biggest show of the year, missing two in a row could have killed Rollins momentum as a main event star.

Plus, the fact that Seth Rollins was fighting Triple H on the show meant that it was going to be one of the top matches on the card. With rumored matches like Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns and the already announced Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, the WWE would have had three marquee matches highlighting the big show with Rollins vs. Triple H.

Seth Rollins took to Twitter to talk about his recent injury, thanking everyone who reached out to him. He said that he would grow and evolve from this injury as he did with his last one. He also said that he had the resolve to return to the ring and finish his feud with Triple H.

From the sound of it, the Seth Rollins injury was not as bad as originally feared. While his last injury was catastrophic and kept him out of the ring for almost a year, he looks to return much sooner this time around, and fans of The Architect have to hope that things start to look up health-wise for the young WWE superstar.

[Featured Image by WWE]