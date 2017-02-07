‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast: Online Petition For Rosie O’Donnell As Steve Bannon

With the success of Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live and Spicer’s subsequent admonishment of the comedic actress’s performance, an online petition has sprung up for a new Saturday Night Live cast member to join the crew portraying President Trump and his administration: Trump’s longtime nemesis, Rosie O’Donnell!

If @Rosie O’Donnell Ends up Playing Steve Bannon on SNL, what are the chances that Trump signs an Executive Order to ban SNL? 80%? 90%? pic.twitter.com/kk0DRGdxc4 — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) February 7, 2017

The petition started when O’Donnell, herself, took to her Twitter to announce that she was interested in joining the Saturday Night Live cast to portray Steve Bannon. O’Donnell, who said that she was inspired by both Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of President Trump, stated it would be an “honor” to portray the President’s adviser, but that she would “need a few days to prepare.”

Beau Willimon, the creator of the hit series House of Cards, subsequently tweeted his support of Rosie in the role.

The cosmos demands it. Perfection incarnate. Rosie is available and willing. Please @nbcSNL – make the universe complete. https://t.co/DPjG7ubtAw — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 7, 2017

Shop Politics, an online independent retailer of politically themed clothes, also pledged their support behind the choice, sparking a slew of tweets in support of the comedian and talk show host to take on the role.

SNL it’s time. Cast Rosie O’Donnell as Bannon, the world needs this. We will never ask for another thing again. pic.twitter.com/54jj62ZFni — Shop Politics (@Shop_Politics) February 7, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell has a long and contentious history with President Trump. According to The Mercury News, the issues between the two started when she was a host of The View back in 2006. At the time, Trump said, “Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

This, then, was the start of a long and public tirade of the shaming and bullying of Rosie O’Donnell by the reality star.

If Rosie O’Donnell were to join the Saturday Night Live cast as Steve Bannon, said The Mercury News, it would get under Trump’s skin in the worst way possible.

“Now, O’Donnell seems eager to find out how Trump would react to having her, one of his female arch-enemies, portray his top advisor. That O’Donnell would want to join “Saturday Night Live’s” “increasingly confrontational” portrayal of Trump’s White House shouldn’t come as a surprise, given her history with Trump, Vanity Fair noted. As the idea picked up steam on Twitter, O’Donnell indicated she was more than game.”

Shortly afterward, Shop Politics tweeted another possible Saturday Night Live cast member: Ellen DeGeneres to play Vice President Mike Pence!

Just as with the Rosie O’Donnell casting, the Ellen DeGeneres casting would be particularly annoying to Trump’s second-in-command. In addition to being known for being a proponent of conversion therapy — a controversial program that purports to “cure” gay people of their “homosexual tendencies” — Vice President Pence is not exactly beloved by Ellen DeGeneres.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, DeGeneres said that she promises to move forward with hope in spite of Trump’s victory in the White House.

“Obviously, a lot of people were disappointed by the results. My job is to be hopeful and to make everybody feel good. And I’m gonna keep doing that for as long as I can. I will do it because I love you. And because I have very expensive taste in automobiles. At times like this, it’s important to remember what Eleanor Roosevelt said: ‘It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness.'”

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for PFLAG National]