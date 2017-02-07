‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Season 7B Synopsis And Titles For First 4 Episodes

The Walking Dead returns on Sunday with the second half of Season 7. While this season starting out with a bang and then steadily lost momentum and viewers at an alarming level. As the AMC series picks up again for Season 7B, the story line is supposed to calm down a bit as far as violence goes but it looks like Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon will be getting the upper hand again as they make plans to take on Negan.

Spoiler Alert: There will be plenty of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B spoilers ahead. If you don’t want to know what happens in future, and possibly past, episodes, please discontinue reading now.

Since The Walking Dead Season 7B mid-season premiere airs one week after Super Bowl LI, it only makes sense that AMC used the biggest football event to advertise the return of the biggest show on TV. They also echoed a popular Atlanta Falcons motto “Rise Up” in recent promo posters and verbiage. Hopefully, that isn’t an awful foreshadowing of things to come. No one likes to see their team take a nearly unbeatable lead and then blow it when the other team steps up and makes an epic comeback. Let’s hope that Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon and the rest of the Alexandria crew will rise up and not get lazy when they start to win.

With just days left until the TWD Season 7B premiere, AMC has promised to give us less gore and a more heroic storyline for the next several episodes. Even Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus have commented that while they hated Season 7A, they love 7B. That alone should tell fans everything. Let’s just hope that this lead into the “All Out War” that comic book readers are highly anticipating will not become a huge Negan comeback.

It has already been revealed that the Season 7B mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead is titled “Rock in the Road.” In the season 7B mid-season premiere, Rick Grimes and his crew are going to encounter another group of strangers. The synopsis reads:

“Jesus leads the group to the Kingdom, to convince King Ezekiel to help them and the Hilltop against the Saviors. Back at Alexandria, Father Gabriel falls into a trap.”

According to The Spoiling Dead Fans, not only do we get another glimpse of The Kingdom, King Ezekiel, and his terrifying tiger Shiva, viewers will also finally get to meet the group who lives in a garbage dump. It is in this episode that Rick’s group at Alexandria decides that they need to organize an army in order to beat Negan and they start rounding up the troops. There are scenes in this episode at the Hilltop, where the group will try to convince spineless Gregory to join in the fight. It’s anyone’s guess how that conversation will go.

That is the same plan with The Kingdom but apparently, Ezekial is hesitant to join in the fight, at last for now. The group will also cross paths with Morgan again. It is unclear if he rejoins the group at Alexandria or not. There are hints that Morgan may or may not betray Rick in a later episode. Considering all that they have been through, let's hope not!

After the Season 7B mid-season premiere will come episode 10, “New Best Friends.” According to Spoiler TV, the Season 7B episode 10 synopsis reads, “While searching for a missing Alexandrian, Rick and his group encounter a mysterious collective, its inhabitants unlike any they have come across.”

Episode 11, titled “Hostiles and Calamities.” The synopsis reads, “An Alexandrian discovers they must navigate the mysterious, confusing and terrifying world within the Saviors’ compound.”

Episode 12 is titled “Say Yes.” According to the synopsis, “The group scavenges for supplies; back in Alexandria, someone must make a morally challenging decision.”

Episode 13 is called “Bury Me Here.” As the title suggests, “Things do not go as planned when a group of Kingdommers delivers goods to the Saviors during a routine supply drop-off.”

Based on the episode titles and synopsis that have been shared along with The Walking Dead spoilers, it looks like there will be a lot of back story and build up for the ultimate battle. It’s unclear if Rick and his allies will be taking on Negan for the Season 7 finale or if their battle will spill over into Season 8. If TWD sticks with the comic books, though, Negan isn’t going to die and despite losing a great deal of power and influence, he will remain a thorn in Rick’s side for quite some time.

