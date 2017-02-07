Johnny Depp’s Hottest Face: Jack Sparrow Of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Returns

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow is finally returning to the big screen in Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales. After some delay, fans will be thrilled to finally see Captain Sparrow as well as Orlando Bloom as Will Turner again.

Captain Jack Sparrow from the movie series Pirate’s of the Caribbean, is one of Johnny Depp’s most beloved characters. Even though he was unforgettable as Edward Scissorhands and more recently Sweeney Todd, Jack Sparrow, of the film series Pirates of the Caribbean, perhaps more than any of Johnny’s other characters sparked the imaginations of young and old.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the latest installment of the feature film series Pirates Of The Caribbean. The production promises to be more of what fans love about Jack Sparrow and his larger than life seafaring heroics.

Johnny Depp has been The Mad Hatter of Alice in Wonderland, Willy Wonka, and even Hunter S. Thompson just to name a few more. Looking at all those famous movie characters faces it is hard at times to imagine that they are really the same face.

Each of Johnny Depp’s characters is diligently researched and created as a completely different persona. Captain Jack Sparrow is far different from Sweeney Todd, the Mad Hatter, and Depp’s Willy Wonka. Captain Sparrow is certainly unique and has a flavor all his own in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean series.

Now, Johnny Depp’s Captian Jack Sparrow is about to return in Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Geoffrey Rush as Hector Barbosa will also be returning for what is certain to be a blockbuster hit. The film will come to theaters May 26.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales will feature Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, trying to escape the clutches of Captain Salazar portrayed by Javier Bardem. Salazar escaped the Devil’s Triangle and will not rest until he hunts down and kills every pirate on the sea according to the University Herald.

Johnny Depp says he originally mastered the Jack Sparrow character for Pirates of the Caribbean by observing Keith Richards and watching Pepe Le Pew cartoons, according to NME. Since there are no more pirates like the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, Depp felt Kieth Richards of The Rolling Stones would be the next best thing apparently.

“It was very strange initially you know when the character’s main ingredients came up. I was a little worried at what Keith Richards was gonna think… I was sponging as much of him as I possibly could for the character. And when he found out what I’d been doing, it could’ve gone either way, but he was very nice about it, like ‘I had no idea mate!'”

Johnny Depp first became Jack Sparrow in 2003, when the first film in the series, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl hit the theaters. Women responded powerfully to the character. This, perhaps more than anything, led to Depp being named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2003 as listed in The Daily Mail. In 2009, Johnny proved he still had what it takes, again being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2009.

Johnny Depp is a man of many talents, however. He isn’t just an actor he is a rock star. After years of dreaming of a rock and roll career, Depp joined Alice Cooper and Joe Perry to become Hollywood Vampires. Johnny Depp’s original plan was to become a musician, but he was having trouble breaking into the Hollywood music scene and decided to give acting a try.

Johnny Depp proved to be an amazing actor as evidenced by his performance in Pirates of the Caribbean, his creation of characters like Captain Jack Sparrow and his embodiment of The Mad Hatter and Willy Wonka. However deep inside, Johnny Depp was a frustrated Musician until Alice Cooper gave him the opportunity to join Hollywood Vampires.

Captain Jack Sparrow, the awesomely agile pirate in Pirates of The Caribbean, came to life in a way few movie characters do. Being a combination of Johnny Depp and Kieth Richards, Jack Sparrow was a masterful character, who charmed women around the world.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

New ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 5’ Trailer Released During Super Bowl LI [Video]

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ 5: Release Date, Trailer, And Cast News

Orlando Bloom: ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Actor To Reprise His Role As Will Turner In ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’

Johnny Depp: The Fate Of Jack Sparrow And The Weight Of Recent Drama On Star’s Career

Johnny Depp Depressed Over Divorce From Amber Heard? Visits Kids Hospital As Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp To Be Replaced In Future ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Films Due To Recent Issues? [Rumors]

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Shredding Reputations In The Name Of Divorce

Johnny Depp is a master of disguise, taking on a character so fully that at times Johnny is a bit hard to recognize. That was certainly true of his portrayal of Hunter S. Thompson, in Fear and Loathing in Los Vegas. Johnny took on Hunter’s mannerisms, posture, gate and even his facial features. Johnny looked more like Hunter Tompson than he did Johnny Depp in Fear and Loathing.

In Pirates Of The Caribbean, Johnny Depp created a unique individual, Captain Jack Sparrow, who won the hearts and minds of the viewers. It was rumored in 2015, as reported by the Inquisitr that Depp might be replaced in future Pirates of the Caribbean movies as a result of Johnny’s messy divorce, but that would probably spell the end of the series.

Captain Jack Sparrow that salty pirate from Pirates Of The Caribbean, though, was a real heartthrob in his own right and took on sexy dimensions in the minds of women that were beyond the reach of a mere mortal man like Johnny Depp. As a character, Jack Sparrow became a modern-day archetype that found his way into the entire culture, but Captain Jack Sparrow was, above all, a heartthrob in his own right, almost apart from Depp himself.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl, opened up a whole new world of excitement and adventure for the general audience as well. Children who had not been exposed to Pirate movies were no doubt fascinated by the costumes and the ships, but moms and even teenaged girls only had eyes for Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp returns to theaters May 26 as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Images]