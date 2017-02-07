DanMachi English Dub Set For ‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?’

Sentai Filmworks is readying a Blu-ray box set of popular Japanese anime Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? As part of the promotions, the company began revealing its English dub cast. One of the most important characters, adventurer Bell-kun, is being voiced by talented vocal artist Bryson Baugust.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, a popular Japanese anime, will have Season 2 released on March 28. For fans who wish to relive Season 1 of Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka — or DanMachi for short — Sentai Filmworks has a set of the fantasy anime. The first season of DanMachi is being prepped for a Blu-ray box set, and as expected, fans are clamoring to grab them as soon as they are released.

Adventurers and monster slayers Bell, Hestia, and the rest of the group returned last month in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? OVA (Original Video Animation). In the episode, the party discovers a beautiful hot spring and instinctively decides that they have earned a break after emerging victorious from the dungeon following an intense battle. Incidentally, the battle also happens to be the anime’s final confrontation. Aniplus Asia, from Southeast Asia, will be presenting it this month on Valentine’s Day. As part of the promotions, the company posted an English subtitled version of the promo.

The OAD (Original Animation DVD), costing 6,456 Yen ($58), includes a character song CD containing a song by Inori Minase. With an extensive vocal ability, the Japanese actress, who is also a talented singer, has lent her voice to over 35 anime characters. Interestingly, the compilation is supposed to be an answer song to the Ending Lyrics (ED) song of the OVA. The set is encased in packaging designed by the light novel artist Yasuda Suzuhito himself and contains a manual booklet running eight pages. Other goodies promised in the set include a theme without the credits as well as an audio commentary. Incidentally, the same episode is also included in the 25,596 Yen ($230) nine-disc Blu-ray box set of the 13-episode TV series. Interestingly, the Blu-ray disc set is scheduled to be released on the same day.

The premium Blu-ray box set of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? includes English dubbing. Moreover, the set features the series in Japanese with English subtitles as well. Back in December, J.C. Staff created an Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? OVA for the anime. The DanMachi OVA release date was December 7, 2016, in Japan. However, there was no mention of an English sub.

[Sentai Filmworks] Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? TV Series Collection finalized Blu-ray/DVD LE cover art + packaging: pic.twitter.com/mpnvm8GcVV — WTK (@WTK) January 25, 2017

The DanMachi Blu-ray set has been priced at $97.99, but carries an SRP of $139.98. With a total run-time of 325 minutes, the complete 13-episode set of Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka is supposed to contain a clean opening and closing animation, a poster, Booklet, Grimoire, Static Clings, and Lenticular Card, reported Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Suzuhito Yasuda/Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka/SB Creative]