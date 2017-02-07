Yolanda Hadid Defends Gigi Hadid: Were Her Actions Racist Or A Sign Of Love?

Yolanda Hadid announced last year that she would be distancing herself from the public eye, as she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind. Yolanda has spent the past couple of years spreading the word about Lyme disease and how people could learn more about the disease. Hadid made it her personal mission to find a cure, but she also had to deal with a divorce from David Foster and the careers of her three children, who were quickly becoming world famous. But these days, it sounds like Yolanda is spending her time defending her children.

According to a new tweet, Yolanda Hadid is now revealing that she doesn’t think her daughter Gigi Hadid did anything wrong. She spent a few minutes defending her daughter’s actions on social media after Gigi made headlines for imitating an East Asian person. She did this in a video shared by her sister, Bella Hadid, but it was quickly removed after the negative feedback started rolling in. According to the Daily Mail, Gigi was quickly labeled as a racist, after she squinted her eyes to imitate a statue.

❤A loyal family is worth a thousand friends……. #ThreeMusketeers #AlwaysAndForever #Sisterhood A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:53am PST

“Only a toxic mind will perceive hugging a chocolate laughing Buddha as racist…… #PracticeHappiness #PracticeKindness,” Yolanda Hadid revealed on Twitter after learning that her daughter was being accused of racism after being filmed making squinting eyes to imitate a Buddha statue.

She added a quote that read, “The Laughing Buddha is cherished all over the world. He is found in homes, restaurants, places of business and so on. The Laughing Buddha is the Buddha of abundance and happiness.”

While some people may understand where Yolanda Hadid is coming from with her tweet, other people pointed out that mocking another person or race is actually not a sign of love. While one person pointed out that Gigi’s intention was not to be racist, it doesn’t exactly come across as being flattering.

“I love G, however mocking the small Asian eyes is racist. I don’t think that was her intention, but vigilance is necessary,” one person wrote in reply to Yolanda Hadid, who quickly defending her daughter again, writing, “Color, shape, religion or race does not exist in the hearts of our family as we are a melting pot of all.”

While Yolanda wrote that these issues do not exist in her family, her Twitter follower wanted her to know these issues do exist outside of her family and that it’s important to recognize them, writing back to Hadid, “The thing is that color shape religion and race DO exist. Stop erasing the existence of minorities to excuse ignorance.”

❤Happy Dutch Girl……….. A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Of course, Yolanda can’t deny that these issues are indeed relevant in today’s society, especially now more than ever. But for Hadid, her daughter didn’t do anything wrong, especially because she knows that Gigi loves everyone and would never do anything to come across as racist. And rather than ignore the Twitter follower’s comment, Yolanda Hadid fought back, saying that she and her family members are not racist.

“Please read correctly, I said it does not exist in OUR HEART,” Yolanda Hadid explained, trying to justify why her daughter’s actions were acceptable and full of love.

Of course, Yolanda and her children have never said or done anything to remotely send the signal that they are racist in any way shape or form. She hasn’t issued an apology to the people she’s offended.

What do you think of Yolanda Hadid defending her daughter? Do you think she has a point about Gigi showing love and respect rather than a racist stance by mimicking the statue? Or do you think it was innocent and she didn’t mean any harm by it?

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]