Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen Dines With Ex Scottie And Kourtney

Is Larsa Pippen getting back together with her estranged husband, Scottie? She was spotted out to dinner in West Hollywood with her ex and Kourtney Kardashian.

Larsa Pippen dined out with her friend Kourtney Kardashian last night in West Hollywood, California. According to Radar Online, the two were joined by Larsa’s estranged husband, basketball legend Scottie Pippen.

Harper's at the plaza

The trio hit up Los Angeles hot spots, Craig’s and The Nice Guy.

Larsa wore a black dress with black thigh-high boots. Kourtney wore a white turtleneck with her hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a ponytail.

According to TMZ, Scottie was all smiles at the restaurant and sang with David Foster.

Kourtney Kardashian has recently split again from her longtime boyfriend and the father of her children, Scott Disick.

Pura vida.

Back in October, Scottie Pippen filed papers in Florida’s Broward County demanding full custody of their four children. The basketball player has also refused to pay alimony to his wife of almost two decades.

“After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect.”

Scottie Pippen also filed a petition to move their four children, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia, from Florida to Chicago.

Back on the grind

Larsa, a former reality star on The Real Housewives of Miami, retaliated by slamming her estranged husband’s custody demands and requiring that he pay alimony payments if they divorce.

However, the pair’s heated battle seems to have calmed down in 2017. Scottie and Larsa Pippen have not filed any documents in the case since December of 2016.

Larsa also recently showed off a new sparkling ring, which led fans to speculate that it may be from her husband and that the two may be working on reconciling.

She showed off the giant new ring on her Snapchat and said: “My valentines present! Thx Fourteen Karats.”

Scottie and Larsa being spotted at dinner together with their friend Kourtney Kardashian looks to be another sign that the couple is hoping to mend their relationship.

Scottie shared a photograph of the group’s night on Instagram.

LA nights with @kourtneykardash, @llcoolj, @larsapippen and WME's Richard Weitz

Two weeks ago, the basketball legend uploaded a photograph of him and Larsa when they were much younger. This could also be another clue that the couple might be working things out.

A photo posted by Scottie Pippen (@scottiepippen) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

The divorce has not been dismissed as of now, according to court records.

Us Weekly reported that the celebrity couple is back together four months after Scottie filed for divorce.

Inside sources told reporters that they were “working on their marriage.”

