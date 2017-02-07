‘RHONY’ Luann De Lesseps Caught On Tape Trashing Husband Tom

Is there already trouble in paradise for newlyweds Luann De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino? The Real Housewives of New York City star was caught trashing her husband on a secret tape recording.

The former Countess, Luann De Lesseps may have just shattered her newlywed bliss with an explosive tape recording that caught her on tape saying that she was having doubts and was not ready to go through with the wedding.

The #honeymoon continues #nyc ???? A photo posted by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:45am PST

According to Radar Online, the conversation was recorded just days before the Bravo reality star’s outlandish Palm Beach wedding on New Year’s Eve.

Luann was reportedly speaking with a friend and was unaware that she was being recorded.

“Like every bride, LuAnn was having doubts just before her wedding. What made things worst was that she had caught her husband-to-be cheating.”

As seen on The Real Housewives of New York City, Tom D’Agostino was caught kissing another woman at New York’s Regency Hotel before the couple’s wedding.

All the great #wedding photos and video in @people are from the amazing @patriciadashphotography and @reveryweddings #florida The best!! Xo A photo posted by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

RHONY cast member Bethenny Frankel was the one who broke the news about Tom’s indiscretions to De Lesseps.

D’Agostino apologized to Luann but inside sources say that “Luann was worried that it would happen again and called her friend to get advice.”

Apparently, news of the secret tape recording got around to another cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, Carole Radziwill.

“Somehow that private conversation made it into the hands of cast member Carole Radziwill. Carole has never been a great girlfriend to the Countess and was searching for a storyline for next season of the show. Let’s just say that Carole didn’t keep the news secret.”

Luann De Lesseps has not commented on the tape recording being exposed.

From our #reception ????#dress by @randirahm xo A photo posted by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

The reality star has had plenty of other drama surrounding her New Year’s Eve wedding. The Bravo housewife apparently had her wedding filmed, but instead of handing over the footage for The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann sold it to People magazine for $20,000.

The reality star had her lavish New Year’s Eve wedding filmed by a private video crew after telling Bravo executives that she wanted the event to be “private.”

Radar Online reported that Bravo is now demanding that De Lesseps hand over the wedding footage for free.

“If she plays hardball she will be fired. When you sign up to a reality show, they OWN your life. No way were they going to let her get married and not air it on the show.”

#imgettingmarried !!! Well done! #brides #randirahm #palmbeachwedding #top10wedding A photo posted by jill zarin (@mrsjillzarin) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:05am PST

The show’s producers were reportedly furious after finding out that she had made a deal with People.

“They are not interested in getting an edited highlight reel. They want ALL the footage so they can edit it themselves.” “Remember she gets paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to be on the show. She’s stupid to lose a $500,000 job over $20,000 from People.”

Luann also reportedly got furious at her wedding guest and former cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City Jill Zarin after she posted multiple photographs of her wedding on her Instagram.

Zarin shared exclusive shots of the reality star’s wedding that De Lesseps had planned on selling to People. The magazine reportedly does not even want to pay De Lesseps anymore since the photos have already been made public.

[Featured Image by John Parra/Stringer/Getty Images]