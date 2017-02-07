‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Checks Into A ‘Fat Farm’ Before Season 12

Shannon Beador is shedding some weight for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The reality star just confirmed that she checked into a “fat farm” to lose weight for the show. How much did Beador trim off?

Radar Online reports that Beador opened up about her weight struggles on Heather McDonald’s podcast.

To celebrate the weight loss, Beador shared a makeup-free photo with fans on social media with the caption, “Grateful and blessed to be @thegoldendoor #healthyeating #exercise #meditation #nomakeup #gettingclarity #season12.”

Beador has struggled with her weight in the past. She explained how she is “not very motivated” when it comes to exercising and that her weight constantly fluctuates. She’s hired personal trainers on the show and even consulted Tamra Judge on how to shed the pounds.

Although Beador called it a “fat farm,” the Daily Mail reports that the facility, The Golden Door, specializes in luxury wellness. According to the company’s Instagram, they are “committed to rejuvenating mind, body and spirit.”

Grateful and blessed to be @thegoldendoor #healthyeating #exercise #meditation #nomakeup #gettingclarity #season12 A photo posted by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30am PST

In addition to the selfie, Beador posted a shot of her on a massage table. The reality star was wearing a white towel in the pic while her face was coated in oil.

“I continued to be in awe @thegoldendoor! I found out this week that proceeds from their resort and products go to causes that hep abused children which is amazing!” she wrote. “I have gained an incredible amount of weight in the last 8 months, and not only did I lose 5 pounds (and inches!) here, I learned how to take care of my skin.”

Part of Shannon Beador’s weight gain is reportedly due to her marital problems. Last seasons, Beador discovered that her husband, David, had an affair back in 2015. The couple ultimately decided to stay together and save the marriage for their three children – Sophie (14) and twins Stella and Adeline (11).

Apart from fat camp, Reality Tea is reporting that Beador recently joined Judge on a trip to a plastic surgeon. The two playfully shared photos of themselves injecting each other with needles while the nurse was out of the room.

“Housewife shenanigans going down at @finesseplasticsurgery when Nurse Nina leaves the room. ….@shannonbeador takes over. should I be worried #diamondfacial #rhoc,” Judge wrote alongside one photo.

Had my first IPL @finesseplasticsurgery with @tamrajudge ❤️ Saw the needle, and couldn't resist???????? #lovingIPL A photo posted by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Beador shared the same photo with the caption, “ad my first IPL @finesseplasticsurgery with @tamrajudge Saw the needle, and couldn’t resist #lovingIPL.”

The two RHOC ladies were obviously joking around with the pics. In fact, the facility later shared the same photo and thanked them for dropping in for a quick session.

“Real Housewives of Orange County’s @tamrajudge and @shannonbeador having some fun at our Newport Beach office yesterday.”

By the looks of Beador’s posts, she’s going to be in top shape for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Speaking of the new season, fans can expect some major casting changes now that Heather Dubrow is no longer a part of the show.

According to Refinery29, Lydia McLaughlin will return to the hit reality series next season. McLaughlin last appeared in 2013 alongside Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Dubrow, Alexis Bellino, and Gretchen Rossi.

Definitely my favorite night of 2017 so far… ✨ #goldenglobes #takemeback A photo posted by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

McLaughlin is expected to replace Dubrow, who announced her departure last month. “These past five years have been an incredible journey, and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture,” she shared in a statement.

Meghan King Edmonds is also leaving the show after appearing on two seasons. The only cast members who have confirmed their return are Gunvalson and Judge. Beador and Kelly Dodd have yet to make a firm commitment.

