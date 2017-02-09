Seth Rollins Injury May Turn Out To Be More Severe Than Was Previously Expected.

WWE has been in a dilemma since Seth Rollins’ injury two weeks ago. The wrestler suffered a knee injury at the hands of Samoa Joe who came in to assist Triple H. It had been speculated that the new injury may have left Rollins out of his wrestling profession for at least four to six months, but now this time lapse has been reportedly reduced to six to eight weeks. This means that Seth Rollins or The Architect, as he is known, might recover and get back in shape for WrestleMania, where he is expected to face Triple H yet again in order to once and for all put to rest this story that has been in development for the past three years.

According to Dave Meltzer, who has been a renowned wrestling observer, reported that Seth Rollins is very likely to recover before WrestleMania commences and to take part in it with full potential. This is why officials have planned that the rivalry between Rollins and Triple H should follow an expectedly normal course after the former has recovered from his knee injury.

On Monday, a statement from the WWE champion Seth Rollins was brought forth in front of the public. According to this statement, Rollins remarked that he will not surrender at any cost. However, he did not mention whether his injury would compel him to undergo a surgical treatment or not, as well as how long will he be out of action.

The official statement said. “I wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has contacted me in the last two days. Life is not always what you want, but that is no excuse to surrender. In any case, there are obstacles that help us to grow and evolve. This new injury on my operated knee is real and a lot is in the air now. But one thing remains constant: my determination.” Rollins stated. “This does not stop for me until I have claimed the throne, fight and defeat Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than ever and push myself further. The only way to use the crown is to kill the king. I know what needs to be done and there is nothing that can stop me.” he added

Seth Rollins’ injury still leaves a significant margin for speculation regarding the matter. There’s no certainty concerning Rollins’ injury and even though observers have made various interpretations regarding the wrestler’s injury, there is no telling when he might make his return. It seems that even Rollins isn’t yet aware of the severity of his injury which is exactly why he hasn’t made any official statements stating his return just yet.

No matter how many speculations take place or what theories people come up with, Rollins’ injury is still clouded with uncertainty. However, the good news is that WWE has promised that it will soon be informing its fans regarding Seth by providing further information related to his knee injury.

PW Insider has recently confirmed that Seth Rollins has traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, in the last 24 hours. Seth had to be re-visited by Dr. James Andrewsit. It seems that Seth’s injury is more serious than was thought at first. It’s not completely certain, but Rollins’ injury may be severe given the fact that he broke his anterior cruciate ligament, tibial collateral ligament and the medial meniscus of his knee back in 2015. The former WWE champion traveled to Birmingham for the first time on Tuesday and was subsequently retired from the weekend’s live events. WWE’s creative team has agreed upon the fight between Seth Rollins and Triple H at Wrestlemania, but following the former’s injury, these plans could change drastically.