Blue Ivy Carter, 5, Is Reportedly Getting Into The Beauty And Tech Business

Blue Ivy may be only five-years-old, but the famous child already has an empire growing. The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z could be getting her own beauty line.

Beyonce’s twins stole the spotlight last week when the powerhouse singer took to Instagram to reveal that she’s pregnant with twins. Not to be outdone by her younger siblings, Blue Ivy is reportedly launching her own eponymous line of beauty products, reports ElleUK.com.

According to Vanity Fair, Beyonce is planning to launch a line of Blue Ivy Carter products after it was found that a company recently applied to trademark her daughter’s name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. And, according to reports, Beyonce is planning to use her daughter’s name to launch a beauty line that will include everything from hair care to fragrances, as well as entertainment services “in the nature of live musical performances; production of motion picture films (and) fan clubs,” including video games and mobile devices.

This isn’t the first time that Beyonce and Jay Z have tried to slap a patent on their firstborn daughter’s name. Shortly after Blue Ivy was born in 2012, the pair tried to trademark her name but a judge ruled that a Boston wedding planner had rights to the name first, according to Vanity Fair. The famous couple is now trying to patent their daughter’s first and last name, “Blue Ivy Carter,” for her own future business ventures. It sounds like they already have a career path lined up for her.

Blue’s parents know what’s best for her. Beyonce’s Ivy Park athleisure line launched last year with much success and still sells out consistently at Nordstrom and Top Shop. Meanwhile, Jay-Z has achieved a lot of success with his own business ventures, including various clothing lines, liquor holdings, and music offerings, reports BET.com.

This news comes after the Grammy-award winning singer announced that she was expecting twins with her husband and sent her beloved Bey Hive into a collective meltdown on social media last week. These days, Beyonce is usually short on words, but she didn’t need any words when she posted the following photo of her cradling her baby bump and announcing that she’s pregnant with twins.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The photo received over 7.1 million likes on Instagram. It shattered Selena Gomez’s 6.3 million likes for her photo of sipping a bottle of Coca-Cola, according to another Elle UK report. Everyone was overjoyed when Queen Bey announced that she’s adding to her family. There has been so much bad news in the world that it was nice to see some good news for a change.

Beyonce has been one-upping Kim Kardashian and North West a lot lately. Both Beyonce and Blue Ivy are giving Kim Kardashian and Kanye West a run for their money with their baby announcement and news about a Blue Ivy Carter beauty line. North West just joined the Kardashian-West family business last week by modeling her parent’s children’s clothing line, just in time for New York Fashion Week.

Fans have noticed that Beyonce’s move to trademark Blue Ivy’s name came just days after Kim and Kanye revealed that they are working on their children’s clothing line. According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Kim shared a photo of 3-year-old daughter North West modeling one of her designs on Snapchat. The reality star revealed that her daughter has been very much involved in the process.

Kim is heard saying in another clip, “Hey, where’s our model? See daddy and mommy are doing a kid’s line and these are just some of the pieces. Northie picked out the colors and the fabric.”

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Does that mean Blue Ivy and North West will compete in the fashion and beauty world? Fans have already been comparing the two kids since they were born. Beyonce has not made any statements about her Blue Ivy collection. Her fans think she will use her pregnancy as a way to promote the line, seeing that she will become a mother-of-three.

What are your thoughts on Blue Ivy having her own beauty line? Do you think she’s too young to have her own business venture? Or, do you think five is the perfect age for Beyonce and Jay Z to start thinking about their daughter’s future? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]