Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Future ‘Does Not Look Good’ Amid Divorce Claims

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are reportedly still struggling when it comes to her two-year marriage.

Reports are alleging that Kim and Kanye’s marriage may still be in jeopardy after months of claims that a divorce could be in the couple’s future, as an insider recently revealed Hollywood Life that things are supposedly “very tense” between Kardashian and West right now.

According to a new report by the site, Kim has been having a tough time having testified in a trial following her Paris robbery back in October, and sources close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians are alleging that having to relive the nightmare has supposedly put a strain back on her and Kanye’s marriage.

“Kim was really hit hard by the robbery testimony, she felt she was reliving the whole drama all over again,” the site’s source said after months of divorce rumors, claiming that Kim’s famous family members are doing all they can to help her through her tough time.

“The whole family is rallying round her” a source revealed, adding that the Kardashian clan are “trying to get her to focus on the fact that she can now hopefully put the whole ordeal behind her.”

However, while Kim’s sisters are reportedly sticking by her side, Hollywood Life is reporting that West is struggling to be there for Kardashian as the divorce allegations swirl.

“Kanye is doing his best too,” the Kardashian insider said of West, but alleged that things between Kim and Kanye “are still very tense” after months of claims that the reality star’s marriage to West was in serious crisis and could be on the road to a divorce.

“They are both trying to make their marriage work, but right now things do not look good for their future,” continued the source close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, shortly after People reported last month that things “still weren’t great” for the couple before alleging that the “passion” seeming to be missing from their relationship.

The latest divorce accusations come shortly after Kanye raised eyebrows after skipping out on a vacation to Costa Rica with the Kardashian family earlier this month, which saw Kim and her famous family members jet off to paradise for the week while West opted to stay back in Los Angeles.

Radar Online alleged that Kardashian used her time away from West to discuss her marriage with her family members after People confirmed that the rapper actually never intended to join his wife and children on vacation for working on new music in the U.S.

“[Kim] would not stop talking about Kanye while they were away,” a source claimed to Radar Online of Kardashian’s family time away from West, adding amid the rampant divorce reports that Kardashian allegedly “doesn’t know what she wants to do” when it comes to her marriage.

“[Kim] feels like she is stuck and is unhappy but she doesn’t know how to make it better and fix the situation,” the insider continued of Kardashian.

Kim and Kanye have so far stayed pretty quiet despite the months of divorce accusations, though Life & Style also alleged late last year that the couple could be heading for divorce after a seriously rocky 2016.

“This isn’t what Kim signed up for when she married Kanye. She’s done,” an insider told the magazine back in December, claiming that Kardashian has supposedly been telling friends that she thinks West’s bizarre behavior, which dominated the headlines in 2016 before his November hospitalization, is giving her a bad rep.

Revealing that Kardashian was allegedly “ready to divorce Kanye” in the report published last year, the magazine’s insider added that Kim supposedly thinks that “Kanye’s actions are hurting [her] brand” and may be ready for a divorce.

What do you think of the latest divorce rumors swirling around Kanye West and Kim Kardashian claiming that things allegedly “don’t look good” for the couple?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]