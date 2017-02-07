‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is Deimos Behind Sonny’s Fate?

Days of Our Lives spoilers have arrived and it looks like we have a ton to unpack in terms of spoilers. As Days of Our Lives fans know, Deimos is still after the key and will do anything to obtain it. That said, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that the key he is looking for isn’t exactly an object like everyone suspects, but there are other pressing matters to deal with right now on Days of Our Lives.

As Days of Our Lives, viewers have seen, in recent episodes, Deimos’ dark side is officially out again, and he’s been targeting a few characters, including Dario and Sonny. Also, let’s not forget that he also locked up Gabi and Chad. In a recent spoilers post by The Inquisitr, we stated that Dario’s life is in grave danger after he put a hit on Deimos’ life, but is it Sonny that’s in big trouble now?

Recent Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Sonny has had enough of Days evil baddie and chose to expose him. Sonny has gotten in Nicole’s ear about how Deimos really hasn’t changed his ways, and if there’s anything that can get that dark side out, it’s Nicole. Now that he’s on the outs with Nicole he might look back and find this particular move unforgivable. Then again, he also had a lot of targets to deal with and Sonny is just one name on a very long list.

With that in mind, new Days of Our Lives news indicates that Sonny might have been kidnapped and it’s very likely that Deimos has something to do with it. Spoilers state that Sonny returns from Prague with Paul, but not all is well when his mother, Adrienne finds Paul knocked unconscious and realizes that Sonny is missing. It’s said that Adrienne is going to confront Deimos when her son goes missing, but he’s not going to have any answers for her. Spoilers hinted that this might be the work of Andre, Eduardo, and Kate, but that’s up in the air as well.

As stated, in a recent Days of Our Lives post, Sonny brought a lot of attention onto himself when it comes to getting in Deimos’ line of fire. These spoilers came out when an audition tape leaked on Vimeo. The footage at the time was very rough, and no one knew if writers were going to go through with this murder plot, but it looks like they might be if the latest batch of spoilers are correct.

Leaked #DOOL Video Teases Shocking Upcoming Storylines, Deimos Tries To Kill Sonny?https://t.co/PyJ9nCvzxD pic.twitter.com/CbOxauMJkk — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) January 17, 2017

Recent Days of Our Lives spoilers also state that this can mean trouble if Victor finds out that Sonny is actually missing. While we don’t know if Victor will act on his outrage, there’s a good chance that he might go after Deimos on the hunch that the villain had something to do with his disappearance.

In other Days of Our Lives news, Deimos’ concern for healing his relationship with Nicole is coming to a head. Spoilers state that this is amplified especially after he sees just how in sync Brady and Nicole are with each other. It’s said that he will do everything in his power to try and convince Nicole that he’s reformed and can give her the world, but it doesn’t seem like Nicole is buying it.

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole And Chloe Custody Battle Continues – Deimos Rage… https://t.co/U7NvRvkFn5 pic.twitter.com/dqb3Yj60xG — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) February 4, 2017

As Days of Our Lives fans know, Nicole has her love life on the back burner, as her main focus in life is to get custody of her daughter Holly. Right now, she has to deal with Chloe bonding with Holly, and Deimos’ erratic behavior isn’t exactly looking all too appealing to her at the moment.

What do you think of the latest batch of Days of Our Lives spoilers?

[Featured Image by NBC]