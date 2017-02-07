Lady Gaga Vs. Pink: Singer Responds To Super Bowl Show Criticism With Trump Diss

Lady Gaga was accused of copying Pink after flying through the air during her 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. However, Pink recently responded to Lady Gaga’s critics by saying, “So what?”

On Sunday night, Lady Gaga pulled off a daring aerial stunt at the beginning of her Super Bowl LI performance. The “Perfect Illusion” singer was suspended from wires, and she was lowered down from the ceiling of Houston’s NRG Stadium onto a high platform. After singing “Poker Face,” Gaga leaped off the platform and performed a flip as she soared down onto the stage.

As Buzzfeed reports, many viewers were quick to compare Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl stunt to the aerial acrobatics that Pink has performed for years. Pink spun upside down over the crowd at the 2010 Grammys, and she brought her aerial act back to the awards show in 2014. By that time, she had perfected the art form and was doing flips and the splits while suspended in the air. During Lady Gaga’s halftime performance, many of Pink’s fans took to Twitter to tell the “F**kin’ Perfect” singer that they prefer her aerial acrobatic act over Gaga’s high-flying Super Bowl stunt.

@Pink you do aerial performances alot better than #gaga just saying ❤❤❤ — kitananoko (@kitananoko) February 6, 2017

Pink has not been afraid to call out her fellow female pop stars over the years, taking digs at the likes of Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. However, Pink recently informed her fans that she is not interested in feuding with Lady Gaga. In a lengthy Instagram post, she praised Lady Gaga’s performance at the Super Bowl.

“For the record: Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing…. Lady Gaga killed it yesterday,” Pink wrote. “Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people.”

Pink also pointed out that neither she nor Gaga is the first women to fly through the air over a stage.

“Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years!”

However, People reports that Pink didn’t get the idea to add an aerial act to her show from Cirque du Soleil or Peter Pan actress Mary Martin; she was actually inspired by another female singer. Pink decided to take to the air after seeing aerial dancers perform during Cher’s Farewell tour in the early 2000’s.

As Teen Vogue reports, many Super Bowl viewers thought that Lady Gaga’s performance was apolitical. Gaga has been a fierce critic of Donald Trump, so her fans were somewhat surprised that she didn’t take a dig at the president while she had the attention of over 100 million people. However, Pink wasn’t as restrained in her Instagram post, ending it with a Donald Trump attack.

“Now can we get back to the real controversy? The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute,” Pink wrote.

Her post also included three hashtags: “#womensupportingwomen #happymonday #letsnotgetdistracted.”

While Lady Gaga didn’t mention Donald Trump during her Super Bowl halftime performance, some of her fans believe that it did include a positive political statement. She performed the LGBTQ anthem “Born This Way,” which calls for inclusion and celebrates diversity.

“Rejoice and love yourself today/ ‘Cause baby you were born this way/ No matter gay, straight, or bi/ Lesbian, transgendered life,” Gaga sang.

As Billboard reports, Lady Gaga talked about the message she wanted her Super Bowl show to send to America ahead of her performance.

“But the only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career. … I believe in a passion for inclusion,” Lady Gaga said. “I believe in the spirit of equality, and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness. So my performance will have both those philosophies.”

So far, Donald Trump hasn’t shared his thoughts about Lady Gaga’s performance or Pink referring to him as a “so called leader.”

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images and Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]