Lisa Vanderpump Daughter: ‘RHOBH’ Star Buys A Home – But There’s A Catch

Lisa Vanderpump is a very successful business woman and she loves giving back where she sees a need. She currently runs three establishments in Los Angeles, including Villa Blanca, PUMP and SUR. And Lisa is currently working with her husband to open a dog shelter for dogs who don’t have homes in Los Angeles. While Vanderpump has never opened up about her net worth, it’s no secret that she has lots of money to play around with, as she downsized from a large mansion to a home with quite the view. In addition, she’s bought her children cars and on last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, it was revealed that Lisa had also bought her daughter a home.

According to a new tweet, Lisa Vanderpump is now setting the record straight about buying her daughter a home. Pandora’s home was featured on last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules because Pandora wanted to host a bridal party for Katie Maloney and she had great intentions when she invited everyone over. And while the girls were walking through the house, they made comments that Pandora had gotten the home from her mother.

And Bravo did share a private video from Pandora’s 30th birthday, where they surprised Pandora with the home. Of course, she is married to her husband Jason, and one can imagine he knew about the home being purchased for the couple. But Lisa Vanderpump didn’t pay millions of dollars for the home. Instead, she made the down payment, leaving the mortgage for Pandora and Jason. In other words, there’s a catch – they do have the pay off the home together.

“Actually the house was a gift to Pandora and Jason, belated wedding present, total surprise on her birthday, but they also got a #mortgage,” Lisa Vanderpump revealed on Twitter last night as Vanderpump Rules was airing, where some of the cast members made the comment that Lisa had bought Pandora her home in Los Angeles.

“You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone! You have it, you share it with whomever you please! You Rock Lisa..God Bless,” one person wrote to Lisa Vanderpump, while another added, “Isn’t it a parent thing to try and help there kids so they don’t have to struggle we all do it good for you great parents.”

Of course, Lisa Vanderpump also has a son, Max, who she recently bought a car for. Lisa has never been worried about her daughter, who is helping her run the Sangria part of her business. But Pandora is also working on her own online magazine. But Max may not know what he wants to do, as he has been working at SUR and he has been exploring his passion for music.

Vanderpump never announced that she bought her daughter a home for her birthday last year. Even though Lisa is very vocal on social media, it sounds like there are some things she wants to share on social media and some things she prefers to keep quiet. And over the weekend, she talked about how she roots for the underdog, including the Atlanta Falcons. She argued that she couldn’t cheer for the Patriots just because of Tom Brady.

“I just cant root for somebody because they look like that…it’s wrong #Brady. Just don’t want to be right,” Lisa Vanderpump revealed on Sunday during the Super Bowl, adding later in a tweet that she does like to root for the underdog, writing, “But I do love any dog..Including the underdog.”

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump's tweet about buying her daughter a home? Are you surprised that she bought her the home but left her with the mortgage?

