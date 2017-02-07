Harambe Cheeto: Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Sells For $99,900 On Ebay.com: Who Bought It?

Harambe the Gorilla has become such a fixture in current news that Jerick McKinnon of the Minnesota Vikings wore cleats on October 23, 2016, with a rendering of Harambe on them prior to an NFL football game in Philadelphia. Now, reports of a person willing to pay nearly $100,000 for a Cheeto that looked like Harambe that was sold via eBay are making the news. The eBay listing titled “Gorilla Hot Cheetos – RARE – One of a Kind Cheetos – Harambe Gorilla” is currently in a “sold” status on eBay. The price of the rare Harambe Gorilla Cheeto is listed at $99,900.00.

What is this world coming to #HarambeCheeto pic.twitter.com/YHvoZupVTn — Tristan Wood (@woodtri17) February 7, 2017

The popular Harambe Cheeto listing swelled to 132 bids before being scooped up for nearly $100,000 on eBay. With an offer of free shipping to go along with the Harambe Cheeto, the success of that sale item has caused similar active items to appear on eBay. The original Harambe Cheeto listing on eBay noted how the seller opened their bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and discovered the Harambe Cheeto.

“I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla. This item is one of a kind! It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length. This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included. This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items! Please Pay with PayPal.”

According to the Independent, the fact that a Harambe “crisp” Cheeto was sold for nearly $100,000 when the bidding ended on Tuesday, February 7 is sending shockwaves through social media, especially in light of the fact that the Harambe the Gorilla Cheeto sold without any other Cheetos or the Cheetos bag it was found in. However, eBay reports that the bidding ended on Monday, February 6 at 22:53:29 PST, which is 10:53 PT.

In viewing all the bids on eBay for the Harambe Gorilla Cheeto, the winning bid reportedly went to a seller named “1***1” on eBay, with an 88 percent positive rating.

The outrage around Harambe’s death was front and center in 2016, when Cincinnati Zoo handlers felt forced to shoot and kill the gorilla in May of that year. Harambe was seen in a viral video dragging a little boy who had fallen into the gorilla’s enclosure through a small puddle of water. Opponents of Harambe’s death claimed that the gorilla was only trying to protect the little boy. However, those who supported the zoo’s split-second decision to kill Harambe believed it was a necessary measure to protect the life of the little boy, especially in light of how easily the massive gorilla could crush objects with one hand.

Reactions to the fact that a single Harambe Flamin’ Hot Cheeto could have drawn nearly $100,000 for one fortunate seller on eBay can be read below, as excerpted from social media. Most people are having incredulous reactions to the fact that someone would buy a Harambe-shaped Cheeto for nearly $100,000, even if information about the buyer is scant.

Saeed Ahmed: “I refuse to believe the # HarambeCheeto story. What does it say about us?”

Wind Howell: “Harambe Cheeto sells for 100 thousand. I sleep with him every night but I will sell him for 50 thousand. # harambe # HarambeCheeto“

Kim Faul: “There is a $10K auction for a screenshot of the # HarambeCheeto ebay auction. A screenshot. For $10K. Huh?”

[Featured Image by Chris Szagola/AP Images]