WWE Rumors: Rumored Matches For WWE ‘Fastlane,’ Two Huge Matches Confirmed

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Team Red put plans in place for its next big pay-per-view (PPV) coming in less than a month, which is Fastlane. Two huge matches were officially put in place and confirmed, but there will need to be three hours filled, and that means many more are to come. A lot of storylines are giving fans ideas of what other matches may be added to the card, but the rumors are swirling around for a number of them.

As reported yesterday by the Inquisitr, it was expected that the main event of Fastlane was going to be announced on Monday Night Raw, and that is exactly what happened. The official website of WWE recapped all the details, and they were all about Goldberg challenging Kevin Owens to a match for the Universal Title.

Chris Jericho took it upon himself to accept the challenge for his best friend, and the main event was set in stone. Yes, Goldberg will get a title shot at Fastlane.

Goldberg is going to challenge Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane, and it is expected that he’s going to win the title as well. Cageside Seats reported days ago that this was the proposed plan by WWE and it looks as if they are going through with it.

From there, Goldberg will head into WrestleMania 33 with the title around his waist and put it on the line against Brock Lesnar for their third and final match. As of this time, it is not expected that Lesnar will be on the card for Fastlane.

One other match was confirmed yesterday evening on Monday Night Raw, and it was one that many saw coming. Roman Reigns will take on Braun Strowman in a singles match that was first teased at the Royal Rumble and built up over the last two Monday nights.

It would not be overly surprising to see a stipulation added to this Fastlane match after the events that took place last night on Raw. Strowman destroyed Reigns after costing Roman his match with Samoa Joe. Braun smashed Reigns with the steel stairs and left him out in the middle of the ring.

That makes two matches set for the card, but there will probably be four or five more announced before it arrives in early March. A lot of rumors are swirling and the happenings on last night’s Raw are making it a bit easier to figure out what other bouts may take place at Fastlane.

One of the most confusing things right now is what may happen with Samoa Joe after he signed his Raw contract last night. WWE announcers revealed that Seth Rollins is likely to miss a couple of months and WrestleMania 33 after suffering another injury last week but where that does leave Joe?

PW Mania is reporting that Samoa Joe was going to take on Rollins at Fastlane in preparation for Seth to take on Triple H at WrestleMania 33. That plan is now out the window, and Joe took out Reigns last night, but he already has a match.

Den Of Geek is reporting that Neville is likely going to defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship as well, but his opponent isn’t totally clear yet. A Fatal 5-Way Match will take place between Cedric Alexander, TJ Perkins, Jack Gallagher, Noam Dar, and Tony Nese to determine the number one contender.

Here are some other possible matches for WWE Fastlane that are not confirmed at this time.

Raw Tag Team Titles: The Club (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Big Cass & Enzo Amore

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair

United States Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Fastlane is the last big pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33, and it will be the final major storyline angles taking place before the huge event in Orlando. With Goldberg and Kevin Owens being the main event for the PPV, the rest of the card will now start being filled in behind it with rumored matches. Expect the other titles to be on the line and the card to be filled with matches that will lead into angles for the big event in early April.

