‘Jane The Virgin’ Confirms Michael Is Dead, Will Fans Now Stop Watching?

Last night’s episode of Jane the Virgin confirmed fans’ worst fears: Michael is, in fact, dead. Now, friends of the hit CW show are threatening to boycott it because of it. Will the show suffer in ratings because Michael is now dead?

According to the Washington Post, fans of Jane the Virgin and Michael were “devastated” when the “shocking turn of events” panned out. While Jane and Michael were facing the usual struggles of their young marriage, they were also facing the possibility of giving 18-month-old Mateo a brother or a sister when they got a pregnancy scare. As Michael was preparing for his LSATs, Jane was looking for a full-time job.

And then, all hell broke loose.

“I am so proud of you,” she said before he left. “And, friends, it should be noted that Jane would play this moment over and over until it became a memory,” the narrator told us. “And therefore, unreliable.” A few scenes later, we saw Michael pass out in the test room. Then we saw Jane on her cellphone as a doctor delivered the gut-wrenching news. “Your husband’s death was ultimately the result of his gunshot wound. His blood pressure spiked.”

That sound you hear is the sound of a million hearts breaking as Jane the Virgin fans mourn Michael.

However, according to Bustle, this was a death that — while shocking — had to happen.

The outlet spoke to showrunner Jennie Urman, who explained that Michael’s death was not only a foregone conclusion, it was something that was planned for a long time.

“It was also a decision made very early on, when I thought about our story as a whole. And even in season one, I knew it would be a hard thing to actually do, which is why there was a line (which many of you noticed) about how Michael would never stop loving Jane. And the Narrator confirmed, ‘For as long as Michael lived, until he drew his very last breath, he never did.’ Honestly, I put that line into the script at the last minute to hold our feet to the fire, to make sure we went through with it. Because even back then, the writers could all see the magic of Jane and Michael together. Not to mention Rogelio and Michael!”

Me trying to figure out what I did wrong to deserve that ending #JaneTheVirgin pic.twitter.com/QdYn4oaElD — Marttina (@marttina2912) February 7, 2017

So why was it so shocking for Jane the Virgin to show how Michael died?

According to Vanity Fair, it’s because the show — which is known for its message of tolerance, inclusion, and love — pulled off something that television fans would expect from a show like The Walking Dead, and that’s not something that fans are used to.

Vanity Fair took an in-depth look at Michael’s death on the show, and they noted that while this was a critically acclaimed episode, fans are devastated — and rightfully so. They also believe that his death will have a temporary effect on viewership, but in the long run, Michael’s death was better for the show.

“Jane will “always feel Michael’s absence (and trust me, we will too),” Snyder Urman added, “but it opens up our storytelling in new and exciting ways, while allowing for the light and bright Jane world that we love to write. Which brings me to something I feel really badly about. The timing. I’ve had so many tweets lately about how Jane is a bright spot these days. And I know you just watched a gut punch of an episode. So, I just wanted to reassure you that Jane’s optimism will rise up.”

Will you be watching Jane the Virgin now that Michael has died? Let us know your thoughts about Michael — and Jane the Virgin — in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Colleen Hayes/The CW]