Blake Lively Fights Trump On Instagram As Ryan Reynolds Kisses Andrew Garfield

As a mother of two baby girls, Blake Lively finds it impossible to fall under Trump politics. While the 29-year-old actress usually fills her Instagram with photos from her professional and personal life, this time, she used her account to show the reasons why she marched against Donald Trump and for her baby daughters.

Check out Blake Lively checking in at a local Women’s March protests.

“I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across,” she wrote on her Instagram. “My march wasn’t driven by hate. It was rooted in a very simple fact– we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful. #whyimarch.”

Like many celebrities, Blake Lively decided to put her high number of followers to good use as Trump starts churning out executive orders that has a dramatic impact on the country. The post after her Women’s March post was about supporting ACLU and how that is important especially today.

“You have a voice,” the actress wrote. “You have power. You can stand up for whatever it is that you believe in. The American Civil Liberties Union is right there with you, fighting with and for Americans and their rights. Link in bio to donate. If you can’t donate, go on their site, you can donate your time! Your voice! You are the future that we can all be proud of.”

But that doesn’t mean that she is neglecting her duties as an in-demand red carpet persona. To support her husband, who received a nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, she attended Golden Globes 2017, looking ravishing as usual and remembering to document it on Instagram.

Usually, Cafe Society actress’ amazing red carpet look is what makes the headlines, but this time, her husband Ryan Reynolds took home that prize by kissing Andrew Garfield. But when asked about whether he prefers the British actor or the mother of his baby girls, he gave the perfect answer.

“I’m going to go with my wife on that one, for a number of reasons,” Ryan responded according to Just Jared. “Make no mistake. Andrew Garfield is a wonderful kisser. Very generous. A real darting tongue.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for her romantic married life, despite the fact that they have two children under the age of three occupying their lives. They also managed to keep a sense of humor about them as they go through an interesting time in their careers and family life.

When Deadpool actor was thanked for all his work done in Hollywood with a star, he immediately thanked his wife for everything. With some room for humor of course.

“You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me, second only to this star,” he said according to Mashable. “You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.”

As the dutiful Instagram user, Blake did not forget to commemorate this moment on her social media.

Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable …Always has been, but now we have a fancy ????to show for it. ???? A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Something that Ryan and Blake share is their desire to have large, large families. In various occasions, the actors both expressed that they would love to have many children.

“Ryan Reynolds wants to have a big family…nine daughters to be exact,” Just Jared reported. “The 40-year-old actor, who is already dad to daughters James and Ines, recently explained that he’d be thrilled to have a house full of little girls.”

“If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled,” Ryan Reynolds said. “Really, like I genuinely would be. Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. My brothers and I, there’s four of us, we would destroy the house […] That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys, because I don’t want a wiffle house. I just want the house to be normal.”

Seeing how he already has two baby girls, he is closer than ever in making his dreams a reality!

As they continue having kids, the fact that they are bringing them into a world does not look great for little girls may weigh heavy on their minds. At least Blake is doing the right thing in fighting Trump politics via her followers on Instagram!

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]