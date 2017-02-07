Kim Richards As A Grandmother: Has New Role Caused ‘RHOBH’ Star To Relapse?

Kim Richards has been taking some time for herself over the past couple of years as she has struggled with some personal issues. Not only was she arrested while the whole world was watching about 18 months ago, but Richards also lost her ex-husband to cancer. It’s no secret that Kim and her ex-husband were best friends, so his death was a huge loss for her. But these days, Kim is focusing on being a grandmother, and she’s in love with her new grandson.

According to a new tweet, Kim Richards revealed that she’s doing very well with her new role as a grandmother, and she’s even babysitting her grandson now. While she was filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards explained that she was nervous about her new role as she remembered the anxiety she felt about becoming a mother herself many years ago. And while some people understand why she would feel nervous for her daughter, Eden Sassoon believed that her anxiety and nervousness could cause a relapse. However, it sounds like she’s actually doing quite well.

“Somebody wasn’t very sleepy last nightI’m absolutely COMPLETELY IN LOVE!! #grandson #gramma #love #grateful,” Kim Richards revealed on Instagram, sharing in a separate post, “Saturday nights never felt so right! It’s amazing how someone so little can change your life!#grateful #grandson #gramma #love.”

Gave mommy the day off yesterday….❤ I love my special days with this magical boy????????#grateful #proudgrandma #loveofmylife #grandson @hucksleywiederhorn A photo posted by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:22pm PST

And it sounds like Kim’s grandson is actually helping her stay sober as she now has another reason to live. While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies were in Amsterdam, Kim revealed that her sobriety was very important to her because her own children had threatened to cut off contact with her if she relapsed. This was prior to her drunken arrests 18 months ago. So, one can imagine that her sobriety is even more important now that her grandson is here.

“I’m so in Love with these two..,” Kim Richards revealed about her own daughter and her grandson, adding, “Just look at those lips! #LikeMommyLikeSon #Twinsies #Love #ProudMom #ProudGrandma.”

It’s very interesting that Eden thought that Kim Richards was close to relapsing after she expressed her concerns about becoming a grandmother. Richards didn’t say that she was scared of relapsing after getting her new title, but she merely said that she remembered that anxiety that she went through before becoming a mother many years ago, and she thought that her daughter might be going through the same thing. And while Kim hasn’t written a blog post for Bravo about how she feels, her sister Kyle Richards has revealed that she was concerned about Eden approaching Kim at her party.

There are not enough words to describe how I feel when he lays his little face on my shoulder ❤I love him so much!!❤#grateful #grandma #love #lookatthoseeyes #2017 A photo posted by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on Jan 4, 2017 at 11:18am PST

“I was starting to relax and enjoy myself when Eden approached Kim and me. I took a deep breath and braced myself. I cut Eden some slack, because I can’t imagine what she went through losing her sister. I know she will always carry that with her. In projecting her feelings, she keeps digging up things from Kim’s past. And while I also feel judged regarding Kim, I try not to let it bother me too much, because I know the truth. I don’t feel the need to share the truth with people that I don’t know. People will have their opinions no matter what,” Kyle wrote in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last week, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Kim Richards’ new role as a grandmother? Do you think her Instagram posts prove that she loves being a grandmother, and she’s doing everything to stay healthy and sober for her family members and herself?

