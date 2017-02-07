Selena Gomez’s Mom Reportedly Begs Her To Slow Down Or Dump The Weeknd

Selena Gomez’s mom isn’t happy about her daughter’s new romance with The Weeknd. While Gomez’s relationship heats up, her mother, Mandy Teefey, is afraid that she’s heading down a bad road. Will Teefey convince Gomez to get help?

An inside source told Radar Online that Teefey is begging Gomez to turn her life around before it’s too late.

“Ditch the drink, drugs, and dating, or you will have hell to pay!” Teefey reportedly told Gomez.

Gomez is rumored to have used drugs and alcohol in the past. The singer just finished a stint in rehab a few months ago, though she claimed that she sought help for complications from an illness.

“Selena’s next spiral is going to be less concealed, and even harder to recover from. She’ll get into harder drugs,” the insider added.

Teefey hasn’t had the best relationship with Gomez over the years. Gomez fired her back in 2014 after she “tried to stage a ‘come to Jesus talk,'” the insider revealed. “But Selena wasn’t having it!”

“Mandy even got her record label to book studio time in her hometown in Texas, but Selena stayed home in L.A. and relapsed,” the source added.

@kicked2thecurbproductions my momma. I sit back and think about how much she has done and shown me.. it truly has blown me away. She teaches me most about life and I couldn't be luckier to have a partner like her in life A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:36am PST

At the same time, Gomez has reportedly hired a specialist to help her fight depression. Sadly, Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd isn’t helping her situation. Not only has The Weeknd admitted to using drugs, but “the temptation to hit the clubs is too much to turn down” for Gomez.

Despite the warnings, it doesn’t look like Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd is slowing down. According to Cosmopolitan, Selena Gomez recently shared a side-by-side photo of her and The Weeknd with an image of her parents. The resemblances are pretty shocking, and it’s clear that Gomez isn’t afraid to flaunt her new boyfriend in public.

At the same time, the Daily Mail reports that Gomez did not spend Super Bowl Sunday with The Weeknd. Instead, the singer spent the evening with some friends and shared some video clips of the party with fans on social media.

Gomez wore a sweater and black pants for the game and appeared high in spirits. She enjoyed the festivities with three couples, though she didn’t look too lonely by herself. Even still, it isn’t known why The Weeknd didn’t join Gomez at the low-key party.

According to People, Gomez and The Weeknd have been spending a lot of time together over the past month. Back in January, the pair was spotted eating dinner together in Los Angeles. They were later photographed kissing and cuddling in public. Once the images surfaced online, their romance heated up even more.

@hm ⚡️March A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:53pm PST

Last week, Gomez and The Weeknd spent a romantic evening in Florence, Italy. The couple was spotted sightseeing at the Galleria Dell’Accademia in the romantic city. Earlier that day, they were seen having lunch at a local spot.

Prior to their Italian getaway, Gomez and The Weeknd went to Dave and Buster’s in Los Angeles. The pair was joined by Jaden Smith and French Montana, and they reportedly stayed at the venue until the early hours of the morning.

“They looked very happy. They had a blast with their friends,” an insider revealed, adding that they also held hands throughout the night.

While Gomez and The Weeknd have made their romance official on social media, their relationship hasn’t gone over well with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” a source explained.

Gomez and The Weeknd have not commented on the rumors surrounding her alleged drug use.

Tell us! Do you think The Weeknd is bad news for Selena Gomez? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]