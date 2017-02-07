Jamie Lynn Spears’ Ex Casey Aldridge Gushes Over Daughter Maddie On Social Media

Jamie Lynn Spears’ ex, Casey Aldridge, gushed over daughter Maddie on social media. Aldridge has managed to stay quietly in the background amid Maddie’s recent ATV accident. But posts and photos across Instagram and Twitter show that he loves “his sweet baby girl.”

Jamie Lynn Spears and Casey Aldridge announced Maddie’s birth over eight years ago. Maddie Briann was the result of teenage pregnancy; a pregnancy that caused public controversy for Aldridge, since Spears was underage, at the time.

Casey Aldridge escaped a felony statutory rape charge and twice attempted to raise Maddie with Jamie Lynn Spears. Both times, the couple ended their relationship, and Spears went on to marry businessman Jamie Watson in 2014.

The last time Aldridge made headlines was in June 2016, when Radar Online reported that the then 27-year-old had committed three crimes in May and was found guilty of those crimes in June.

Aldridge, who Radar called Jamie Lynn Spears’ “baby daddy,” had apparently been charged with DUI, reckless driving, and possessing paraphernalia, all in Mississippi; the southern state where Aldridge and Spears met, gave birth to Maddie, got engaged, bought a house together, and twice called it quits.

Not much has been heard from or about Casey Aldridge since he last ended his relationship with country singer, songwriter, and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, who is famous pop star Britney Spears’ younger sister. Jamie Lynn is 10-years-younger than her big sister, Britney.

People reported in 2007 that Aldridge was just an average student at Amite School Center in Liberty, Mississippi, but he loved attention and was drawn to Jamie Lynn Spears because she was famous. Spears had started acting five years prior alongside older sister, Britney, in the dramatic film, Crossroads.

Jamie Lynn Spears later became well-known for her role as Zoey Brooks in the long-running Nickelodeon teen drama, Zoey 101, which ran for four seasons from January 2005 until May 2008. Zoey 101 was actually canceled after Spears announced that she was 12-weeks pregnant in December 2007, at the age of 16. The fourth season of Zoey 101 had already been filmed, according to Crushable.

Sometime in 2005, Aldridge and Spears started dating, and, according to former classmates, Aldridge, who was 18 at the time, “thought it was really cool that he was dating someone famous.” Aldridge reportedly loved the attention and proposed to Spears shortly before Maddie’s birth.

The New York Daily News shared that Jamie Lynn Spears actually called off the wedding in 2009, adding that Spears was “simply not ready to tie the knot.” But the couple reportedly remained close, despite reports that Spears “quietly” began dating current husband, James Watson, after calling it quits with Aldridge the first time, as previously reported by People.

Motherhood is “so much fun,” said Spears in 2008, as she gushed about Maddie in an interview, according to the New York Daily News report.

Both Spears and Aldridge moved on with other people, but Aldridge also continues to gush over daughter Maddie across his social media accounts via short tweets and photos.

Although not very active on social media, Aldridge posted several photos of Maddie on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, calling her his “sweet little angel.” More recently, Aldridge shared a photo of Maddie holding her baby sister, captioned with, “she’s gonna be the best big sis.”

While Casey Aldridge still gets grief from Jamie Lynn Spears’ fans who still blame him for ending Zoey 101, most of his social media followers are “praying for Maddie,” following news that she was seriously hurt in an ATV accident on Sunday.

According to TMZ, Maddie was not supervised in her use of the ATV, which was reportedly a Polaris RZR 170. Maddie was reportedly operating the ATV alone, and she was trapped underwater for several minutes after it flipped over into a pond. Maddie allegedly had experience driving the ATV, but she flipped it after an over-correction.

Jamie Lynn Spears — who allegedly watched the accident occur from about 100 yards away, according to USA Today — was reportedly unsuccessful in freeing Maddie from the ATV’s restraints, which left Maddie submerged underwater and unconscious for at least two minutes before paramedics arrived on scene at the property belonging to Spears, 25, and Watson, 34, in Kentwood, Louisiana.

Recent reports say that Maddie is in stable but critical condition, but Radar Online reports that as hours continue to pass, friends and insiders worry the ATV accident won’t have a “happy ending.”

Jamie Lynn Spears is now drawing criticism from outsiders who say she never should have let Maddie operate the ATV alone and allegedly without a helmet. TMZ reports that Maddie received the Polaris ATV for her 7th birthday, but the Polaris manual clearly states to “never allow a child under age 10 to operate or ride as a passenger in this vehicle.”

TMZ also reports that Polaris issued a statement, offering “thoughts and prayers” to Jamie Lynn Spears and her family, adding that safety is “our absolute top priority.”

