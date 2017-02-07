Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval Engaged? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Face Rumors

Is Ariana Madix engaged to Tom Sandoval?

Week after week, fans watch these two lovebirds on Vanderpump Rules and wonder if they will be the next couple in the Sur circle to get engaged. As the two played big roles as groomsmen in Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s recent nuptials, it seems as though they would be getting that “next step itch” that many couples feel after dating for a while.

However, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are not engaged and Ariana maintains that she doesn’t have any plans to say “I do” to Sandoval. The two are just enjoying each other without putting any kind of timeframe on their relationship.

The most recent Ariana Madix/Tom Sandoval engagement rumors started when Ariana posted a photo of her fingers on Snapchat, debuting two new rings. Before fans could get all kinds of excited, Ariana’s rings said “Taco” and “Bell” respectfully. When a fan site congratulated Ariana on her engagement, posting the photo on Twitter, Ariana made it quite clear that she is indeed engaged — but she’s ready to wed “Taco Bell” and not Tom Sandoval!

The joke went fairly viral and Ariana thought it was hilarious. Check out her tweets below!

???????????????? omggggggggg what is this world https://t.co/bdYC0rT8g7 — Ariana Madix (@ariana2525) January 26, 2017

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have talked about getting engaged but the two have never made any definitive plans or put a time frame on their relationship. They seem to just be enjoying one another and going with the ebb and flow of their relationship. All-in-all, things seem to be going extremely well for Ariana and Tom — and fans really love their love!

Although Tom and Ariana don’t have any plans to wed, they do have other future plans, which Ariana shared openly in a recent interview.

“Tom and I actually have a joke that every time someone asks us when we’re going to get married, that one more year gets added on to our time frame. I think we’re at 28 years. Um, but honestly, you know, I love him and I want to be with him and we have a lot of future plans together — they don’t necessarily involve walking down an aisle and saying vows but we really want to buy a house together. That’s something that we’ve really been saving our money for. And we really want to travel the world together and that’s something that is really important to both of us and hopefully, it all happens,” Ariana Madix told The Daily Dish recently, according to Bravo.

Fans of Lisa Vanderpump’s popular Bravo show would love to see another match made at Sur tie the knot. If not Ariana and Tom, maybe Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright? Needless to say, there will undoubtedly be another couple to get together on the show — the people that Lisa Vanderpump hires just seem to love dating each other! Whether we hear about another hook-up or another engagement, we’re sure that there will be more Vanderpump Rules fraternizing in the not-so-distant future!

Although Lisa has tried to keep her staff from dating in the past, it seems like she has given up. She hires some of the best looking people who are all attracted to one another, so she is sort of at a loss in the game of love.

Do you think that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval will end up getting engaged eventually? Would you like to see these two tie the knot (and procreate)? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]