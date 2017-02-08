Katie Holmes Posts Rare Suri Instagram Pic: Where Are Jamie Foxx & Tom Cruise?

Katie Holmes rarely posts photos of her daughter Suri Cruise, whose dad is her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. When she does, they’re always adorable images of Holmes’ mini-me. Now Katie is sharing new photos of Suri with some relatives. Neither Tom Cruise nor Holmes’ rumored boyfriend, Jamie Foxx is included in those pictures.

Joined by two nephews, as well as her daughter, Katie recently headed to a fair in Santa Monica, California, sharing photos of their family time on Instagram. In one photo, Suri (now 10) is shown jogging along the promenade towards her older cousins, reported Hello magazine.

“#familytime #blessed #gratitude,” Holmes wrote as the caption.

The family fun included a Ferris wheel and drop tower rollercoaster, and Katie showed her affection for her nephews in her photo series capturing their time together.

“Love my #nephews,” wrote Holmes.

Because it’s not often that Katie posts personal pictures of her family on Instagram, her fans flocked to express their delight. They especially admired the photos of Suri Cruise.

“Your daughter is adorable,” praised one fan.

“Look at your mini me’s face. She is so happy,” commented another.

???????????????????????????????????????????? A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

Other photos recently shared by Katie revealed Holmes and Suri celebrating her 38th birthday. Katie also wrote her goals for her daughter in a caption in November.

“Strong little girls that will become strong women.”

When it comes to parenting her daughter, Holmes previously revealed her desire to be cautious about the influence of the entertainment world.

“I try to make our world very much an environment that’s just all about being a kid without too much of Hollywood coming into that,” explained Katie. “I have to say I’m really enjoying having a ten-year-old. She’s a remarkable person.”

What about the whereabouts of Suri’s dad Tom Cruise and Holmes’ rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx as Katie raises her “remarkable” little daughter?

Foxx and Holmes are “still going strong,” spending New Year’s Eve together in Miami, multiple sources told Us Weekly.

Katie, 38, and Jamie, 49, dined in South Beach one evening and spent another at Soho House Miami. Holmes and Foxx “have been discreetly dating since October 2013,” according to Us, which quoted an observer’s comment that the two were seen after midnight “holding hands while walking near the pool” at a hotel and members-only club.

“They’re very serious,” an insider told Us.

As for whether Suri knows about her mother’s romance with Jamie, the source also revealed that Holmes’ 10-year-old daughter is “well aware of their relationship.”

In addition, Hollywood Life reported that following a “dark time” after Katie and Tom Cruise divorced, Holmes and Suri “have been doing better than ever.” The media outlet claimed that the split was problematic for the mom and daughter “because they had to escape Tom’s religion of Scientology and start a life with just the two of them.”

Now, however, amid Katie’s romance with Jamie Foxx, Holmes and her cute mini-me are happier, an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Katie’s life now, compared to back then, is like night and day — and she is SO much happier!” said the source. “She has vowed never to allow her life to be lived under the media spotlight again, and Jamie is very happy with the way things are too.”

Moreover, the insider revealed that Suri is “Katie’s priority in life,” and the little girl “is flourishing.” The source also shared how Suri reportedly feels about Foxx.

“Suri loves Jamie, she loves living a simple, regular life, and she and Katie are super super close.”

However, as to whether fans of Foxx and Holmes can anticipate wedding bells in the near future with Suri as the flower girl, it’s not likely, according to the insider.

Happy Thursday! #hatday ???? A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:23am PST

“As far as Katie is concerned, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” summed up the source.

Noticeably absent from Suri’s life in recent years, however, is her father (and Holmes’ ex-husband) Tom Cruise. Life & Style reported that Cruise “has not seen daughter Suri in more than three years.”

Sources told the publication that Tom recently was seen in London to see the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, but Cruise chose to make it an adults-only excursion.

“He was with a woman who seemed to be a business associate and a few guy friends,” an eyewitness told the media outlet. “He had the best seats in the house, and they were whisked in and out of the play at intermission and again at the end.”

Tom also did not spend the recent holidays with his 10-year-old daughter, and Holmes celebrated Christmas with her mom instead, according to Life & Style‘s sources.

One of those insiders speculated that Cruise’s reason for allegedly being detached from Suri is because “Scientologists are told to ‘disconnect’ from friends and family members who leave the church, as his ex-wife and Suri did.”

It’s a dramatic contrast to how Cruise used to spend holidays with his daughter, revealed another insider to the publication.

“They would have lavish holiday feasts, and Tom would give Suri the run of the store at FAO Schwarz or take her to a VIP day at one of the Disney parks,” shared the source.

However, Suri is “reportedly smitten” with Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne, according to another source cited by the publication. Katie, her daughter, and Corrine reportedly were seen together recently on a “girls day out,” and the trio “looked like they were having a lot of fun together,” added the source.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]