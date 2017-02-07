Brad Pitt ‘Affair, Drug’ Rumors Revealed In New Documentary [Report]

Rumors that Brad Pitt had an affair (or multiple) have been plentiful since he and Angelina Jolie announced that they were getting divorced. There have also been rumors that Brad Pitt had a drug problem and that his issues strongly influenced Jolie’s decision to file legal paperwork to end her marriage.

According to Radar Online, a new documentary is set to uncover those “secrets” and let the public in on what went down — that is, if the information presented in said documentary is actually factual. Regardless, many people are interested in watching “Broken: The Incredible Story of Brad and Angelina,” mainly because it will provide an inside look into what went wrong for Hollywood’s most powerful couple.

And before all of the blame gets placed on Brad Pitt’s shoulders, it’s important to note that the documentary will provide information about both Brad and Angelina, highlighting the flaws of both parties that likely led to their split.

“Some of the allegations against [Brad Pitt] are unfounded, but the accusations of alcohol and drugs are not, and it’s all revealed in the film,” shared a source. “No matter how bad people think Angie’s behavior has been, this will be film fair. She has made more substantial contributions to human rights than any other human in Hollywood. Her philanthropic causes are genuine. Some celebrities just want the cameras there, but she is very genuine,” the source added.

The downfall of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship will be the focus of the documentary which is set to air “in the coming weeks.” Interestingly enough, sources say that there will be Brad and Angelina interviews — stuff that has never been aired before.

“There will be never-before-seen interviews with Brad and Angelina themselves. There are interviews with those closest to them. And all of the interviews are on the record,” the source explained.

Further details about the documentary have not yet been released. It’s unclear who is responsible for putting it together and which network will actually air it. For now, there is just chatter about what information will be revealed and which topics are up for potential dissection.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the depth of the documentary and how far the producers will go to give the public this look inside the lives of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage — and its aftermath.

Radar Online reports that Brad Pitt’s alleged “plane incident” could be a topic of discussion on the non-fiction feature (there were reports that he was physically abusive to one of the former couple’s six children).

There is also talk about a segment on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle, which has been raging on for months now. However, as most people are aware, Pitt and Jolie recently requested that the judge presiding over their case keep all of their documents under lock and key. Obtaining any of that information will undoubtedly be difficult for this reason.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie likely have nothing to do with this documentary despite the fact that their lives are the central focus. It is entirely possible that the information presented will be exaggerated for television or that some of the points made will be subjective but fans are still incredibly curious to get this inside look.

Perhaps the idea of having the aforementioned never-before-seen interview segments as part of the documentary will give it some sort of credibility.

Since this was the biggest splits of 2016, it seems as though everyone wants to know every last detail, which will undoubtedly make this documentary very popular, no matter what potentially sorted details may arise.

Are you interested in watching a documentary about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage breakdown?

