Sophie Turner Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Shows She’s Not A Fan Of President Trump

Sophie Turner, known for playing Sansa Stark, the eldest daughter of Ned and Catelyn Stark on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, recently tweeted against President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Twitter.

As the Huffington Post reported, a Twitter user posted a photo of President Trump and First Lady Melania in late January and asked if anyone could identify a better couple. Turner responded by tweeting a picture of a fork alongside an electrical socket.

In a more recent tweet, the 20-year-old British actress referred to the President as “that orange guy” and praised the Women’s March. Turner also brought up “alternative facts,” which is a term used by Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s former campaign manager and current White House senior adviser, during an interview with Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet The Press.

During the interview, Conway told Todd that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave “alternative facts” when describing and defending the size of the crowd at President Trump’s inauguration, as NBC News reported.

Sorry I haven’t been tweeting much guys. Here’s a roundup 1. No to that orange guy 2. Yes to women’s march. 3. Alternative facts is lol — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) February 4, 2017

Sophie Turner is not the only member of the Game of Thrones family to criticize President Trump either. As the Inquisitr reported at the time, George R.R. Martin, the author of the books that Game of Thrones is based upon, was critical of President Trump before the election took place, calling him “unfit to lead.”

Beyond Turner and Martin, many members of Hollywood and the entertainment industry have been on unfriendly terms with President Trump in general. Although country star Toby Keith, rock band 3 Doors Down, and Lee Greenwood performed at an event on the eve of the inauguration, several musicians and groups such as Elton John, KISS, and Moby turned down invitations to perform, according to the New York Post. Others, such as The Bruce Springsteen B Street Band, backed out of a chance to perform at the inauguration.

Other entertainers have harshly spoken out against President Trump at large gatherings. During the Women’s March on Washington, actress Ashley Judd read a controversial poem called “Nasty Woman,” and singer Madonna sparked outrage when she gave a profanity-laced speech and said she “[had] thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” In an Instagram post, Madonna later said that her comments were taken out of context, according to CNN.

Some have also used platforms such as award shows to voice their opinions of President Trump. Actress Meryl Streep was critical of then-President-elect Trump during her acceptance for her lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes. On the even of the inauguration, actors Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, and filmmaker Michael Moore, who also spoke at the Women’s March on Washington, attended an anti-Trump event in New York City.

In the wake of President Trump’s travel ban, which has now been halted by a federal judge for the time being, Ashton Kutcher and Julia Louis-Dreyfus criticized the President’s actions at the Screen Actors Guild awards.

Ashton Kutcher opens SAG Awards with remarks on travel ban https://t.co/GJh822jfFn pic.twitter.com/fNqyCokXJa — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 30, 2017

Though some thought that Lady Gaga might use the Super Bowl halftime show as a platform to criticize the President, she chose not to do so. Instead, Lady Gaga focused on unity and opened with “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land.”

Lady Gaga surprises audience with no political statement in #SuperBowl performance: https://t.co/Hb3B9SZFQz pic.twitter.com/vPlaiseXHh — The Hill (@thehill) February 6, 2017

There have also been a few celebrities who have been open about their support of President Trump, including actor Jon Voight, who was a big supporter throughout the campaign. During the campaign, Voight was also critical of De Niro, who starred alongside him in the 1995 film Heat, for making anti-Trump remarks. After the election, he also criticized celebrities such as Shia Labeouf and Miley Cyrus, who had participated in anti-Trump events.

Other celebrities, such as Nicole Kidman and more recently Mathew McConaughey, have spoken of putting differences aside and supporting the President for the good of the country. According to Vulture, McConaughey recently said in an interview with BBC One, that “it’s time for [Hollywood] to embrace and shake hands with [Donald Trump being president] and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

In Game of Thrones, Sophie Tuner’s character was last seen reunited with her adopted half-brother/cousin, Jon Snow, for the first time since Season 1. After the defeat of Ramsay Bolton, Sansa’s ex-husband, the Starks now rule Winterfell and The North once again.

You can see Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Season 7 of Game of Thrones during the summer of 2017.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]