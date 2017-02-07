Hillary Clinton Goes Full Feminist In Video Aimed At Boldly Defying Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton has largely been silent since losing the race for the White House against Donald Trump. In a video for the 2017 MAKERS Conference, former Secretary of State Clinton challenged feminists to “boldly” challenge the status quo and continue breaking glass ceilings.

Hillary, 69, surprised scores of attendees at this year’s conference by appearing in a video message. Clinton recalled the recent events aimed at challenging gender inequality in America, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

While Hillary did not mention Trump directly, sources say it was clear she was mounting opposition to the president’s rhetoric and divisive policies that are slowing unraveling President Barack Obama’s legacy (e.g. Affordable Care Act).

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female. Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world.”

Hillary Clinton recalled the “bold” show of force by protesters all over the country (Women’s March on Washington). Reportedly, over 3 million people participated in the January event at satellite locations. Clinton drew from this energy to remind the MAKERS of the power of “standing up” and “speaking out” against gender and class bias.

“We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly. So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure.”

Based on multiple source comparisons, the conference is based on a storytelling platform similar to TED Talks. The site has nearly 5,000 original videos and over 400 interviews with celebrities and other trailblazers, including Oprah Winfrey, Lena Dunham, YouTube personality Lilly Singh, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Shonda Rimes and Kathrine Virginia “Kathy” Switzer (author and first woman to run the Boston Marathon, 1967).

After Clinton’s video message concluded, Samantha Leibovitz DeChiaro (vice president and creative director) joined Dyllan McGee (founder and executive producer) onstage. The pair joked that the conference is the “meeting after the march.”

Next, they issued a challenge to members and participants to commit to working hard and being prepared to create a pathway to building a solid future for women in a world without glass ceilings.

“What passed as bold in 2016, is not going to get us through 2017.”

Hillary Clinton is following up on her daughter’s sudden pivot. As the Inquisitr reported previously, Chelsea Clinton, who normally uses her Twitter account to share inspirational messages and report updates on the work of the Clinton Foundation where she is an officer, stepped into the anti-Trump fray.

Hillary’s daughter chimed in on the controversy surrounding White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway’s “Bowling Green Massacre” flub. Chelsea chided Conway for “making up” an attack to substantiate Trump’s temporary ban on immigration.

Moreover, the former first daughter was seen at a protest in New York for Trump’s Immigration ban, according to the Hill. There, she shared pictures from the scene.

Hillary Clinton wrapped up her message by reminding women that they all have the ability to add value to the American way and spirit of democracy.

“And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future. As I’ve said before, I’ll say again, never doubt you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and every opportunity in the world.”

People magazine wrote that Hillary Clinton is writing a book of essays that will reflect on her presidential campaign and loss to Trump. Publisher Simon & Schuster has not announced a release date yet.

