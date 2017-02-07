Rihanna & Jennifer Lopez To Battle For Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Amid Drake Feud?

Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez have allegedly been caught in a nasty feud amid reports Jennifer has been getting seriously close to Rihanna’s ex Drake, but they may soon have a new battle on their hands.

If fans get their way, amid their alleged bad blood over Drake, Rihanna and Jennifer could soon be battling it out for the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Fans have been taking to social media to put Jennifer and Rihanna’s names forward as potential performers for the big game next year, despite recent reports claiming that the former friends are not exactly seeing eye to eye right now.

A number of Twitter users flocked to the site to claim that both Rihanna and Jennifer would make great contenders to take on the Super Bowl halftime show next year, which is currently scheduled to take place at Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018.

A slew of social media users put forward Lopez and Rihanna’s names as possible halftime performers following Lady Gaga’s performance at Super Bowl 51 on February 5, claiming that Rihanna and Jennifer, who reportedly aren’t on friendly terms right now, should battle it out for the coveted performance slot.

“Rihanna or Jennifer for Super Bowl halftime. Please & thank you,” @_C00LA_ tweeted amid the Lopez’s reported feud with the “Love on the Brain” singer, while @Ktc8dog added, “Rihanna or Jennifer to perform for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show please! #SuperBowlLII.”

“Can someone please tell me when Rihanna or Jennifer will headline the @SuperBowl?? THEY will light it up #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime @pepsi,” @KielJAH tweeted amid the speculation, and @willtbh wrote on the social media site, “Now that Gaga has done the Super Bowl, I would really like Rihanna or [Lopez] to be up next. #SuperBowl #SB51.”

The latest Super Bowl speculation came as fans also put forward country star Carrie Underwood’s name for the big show. However, the NFL has yet to comment on who could be taking to the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.

But while the NFL are so far staying quiet amid the 2018 halftime show suggestions, Rihanna hasn’t exactly been silent about her alleged feud with Jennifer over the past few weeks after Lopez appeared to be getting cozy with Drake.

Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, who used to be friends, are reportedly locked in a nasty feud ever since Lopez was spotted out and about with Drake back in December, seemingly going public with their relationship mere weeks after E! News reported that Drake and Rihanna had called it quits.

After numerous reports claimed that Lopez and Drake were dating, several sources alleged that Rihanna was seriously unhappy about the two getting so close as the feud accusations his the headlines. Stock News USA claimed in January that the singer slammed Lopez and Drake’s romance as being a “media scam.”

“Rihanna is spreading the rumor that Jennifer and Drake are involved in a ‘media scam,'” a source alleged to the site of the apparent feud, claiming that the “Diamonds” singer thinks that Lopez “is so desperate for attention” and has supposedly been “planning an entire ‘masquerade'” by dating Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend.

Hollywood Life also alleged that Rihanna was “angry” with both Drake and Lopez, reporting last month that she allegedly believed Drake and Jennifer were “flaunting” their romance to upset her.

Rihanna has not officially commented on the Lopez feud reports, though she did make her stance on their relationship pretty clear. Elle confirmed that Rihanna unfollowed Lopez on Instagram after Jennifer used the social media site to show off a photo of Drake holding her as they wore matching robes, just weeks before fans put both their names forward for the Super Bowl gig.

But while the speculation about Rihanna and Jennifer potentially performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl 2018 is just that for now, both stars have been linked to the big show before, long before they became entwined in what appears to be a bitter feud over Drake.

Hollywood Life alleged last year that Lopez has been looking to take on the halftime show for a while now. Jennifer had reportedly used her Las Vegas residency as a way of showcasing her skills to the NFL ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, which saw Lady Gaga perform.

According to a Lopez source who spoke out to the site back in 2016, Jennifer sees her Vegas shows as a “place to show the NFL that she should be the Super Bowl halftime performer.” The insider also claimed at the time that Lopez “really wants to do the Super Bowl.”

Rihanna has also been linked to the Super Bowl in the past. The Mirror reported last year that Rihanna was allegedly originally in talks to join Coldplay during their 2016 halftime show alongside Beyonce, though Bruno Mars eventually took on the honor.

But while Rihanna didn’t end up taking to the stage in 2016, an insider revealed that she was supposedly “keen” to appear at the Super Bowl.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez or Rihanna should perform at the 2018 Super Bowl?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]