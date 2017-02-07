Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Joke About ‘Hooking Up’ On ‘The Voice’ [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are gearing up for their epic return to The Voice, and their romance couldn’t be hotter. In a sneak peek for the upcoming season, Shelton and Stefani joke about “hooking up” in front of the cameras. Is this a preview of what’s to come?

ET Online reports that Stefani used her connections with Shelton to help during a blind audition. In the clip, Stefani pursues a contestant by mentioning her success with Shelton on the track, Go Ahead and Break My Heart.

“I just did a country song with Blake Shelton,” Stefani tells the singer. “I got the hookup!”

“That is so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up,” Shelton quickly answered.

“I know two women coaches is really working, as you can see,” Keys later said while hugging Stefani.

“I don’t feel like there’s any kind of boundaries,” Stefani said. “So anything can go.”

While Shelton’s jab was only playful, Stefani has a legitimate point. After all, she and Shelton have performed their song together on numerous occasions and she’s even starting to sing at other country venues.

In fact, Billboard is reporting that Stefani recently took the stage with Shelton during Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Shelton introduced Stefani during his encore and she rocked the crowd with a rendition of her 2001 song, “Hella Good.”

While fans are looking forward to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s friendly competition on The Voice, it’s also good to see them re-unite as coaches on the show. Shelton started dating Stefani during Season 9 after they had both experienced shocking divorces. Shelton had just parted ways with Miranda Lambert while Stefani called it quits with rocker Gavin Rossdale.

Of course, before fans watch Shelton and Stefani back in action, the two will enjoy another Valentine’s Day together. What is Shelton planning on getting the No Doubt alum?

“I’m one of those guys that’s always last minute, like, ‘Oh dammit. It’s here, it’s here!’ Get some flowers or something,” he explained after winning an award at the People’s Choice Awards. “I’m not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine’s Day but we’ll definitely celebrate.”

Apart from the upcoming romantic holiday, Radar Online reports that Shelton and Stefani spent Super Bowl Sunday together in California. The couple was spotted buying snacks for the big event at a market in Sherman Oaks, California. The pair purchased so much food that employees had to help them load the groceries into their vehicle.

Meanwhile, Stefani has repeatedly been worried about spending time away from the country crooner. Although they are working closely together on The Voice, Shelton is preparing to launch a new state-wide tour. All the while, Stefani is freaking about the wedding plans.

“Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour. Gwen offered to go with him but he insists she would just be bored,” an insider revealed. “[Stefani] can’t help but feel as though he’s trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while.”

Despite the negative reports, Shelton and Stefani looked happier than ever during the shopping trip. Even Apollo, Stefani’s youngest boy, looked thrilled on the outing with his adorable onesie and little monster toes.

Stefani wore a dark jacket and brown boots for the outing while Shelton dressed in his typical casual look, complete with a button-up shirt, blue jeans, and baseball hat. Based on the photos, Shelton and Stefani are more than happy with how things are going.

While the couple has not commented on the wedding rumors, fans can see them back in action when The Voice returns to NBC on Feb. 27.

