WWE News: WWE Confirms Seth Rollins Tore His MCL, WrestleMania Match In Doubt

There may not be a WWE superstar wrestling fans empathize with more than Seth Rollins. At a young age, Rollins has captured the Money in the Bank briefcase, became the only WWE superstar to cash in that briefcase at WrestleMania and win the WWE World Heavyweight championship. Rollins debuted alongside Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns in the Shield, who captured WWE Tag-Team gold, as well as the United States championship, on their way to WrestleMania matches and huge moments.

While approaching the climax of Rollins’ WWE championship run, he hurt his knee. Seven months following that toxic evening, “The Man” returned with a vengeance to hopefully recapture that belt. Due to Triple H’s interference, he didn’t. Since then, Rollins wanted to get back at HHH for costing him his shot at the WWE Universal championship. The Iowa-native was banned from the Royal Rumble, so the next night on WWE Raw, he met face-to-face with Triple H. The unthinkable then ensued.

Samoa Joe attacked Rollins from behind, claiming to be Triple H’s destroyer. He took Rollins down into his submission move, but the contender’s knee buckled, causing another injury to his already-repaired knee. Prior to the February 6 edition of WWE Raw, it was unknown as to how bad Rollins’ injury actually was. A previous report by the Inquisitr believes the WWE could’ve been hiding the injury and keeping it a mystery. Perhaps, it’s due to WWE officials desperately wanting him at WrestleMania 33.

The WWE Universe deserved an update on one of their favorite wrestlers, as Rollins worked diligently to get back to the main event scene and eventually work with Triple H at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. In a huge update on WWE Raw last night, Michael Cole revealed that Seth Rollins tore his MCL at the hands of Samoa Joe.

“WWE confirmed on tonight’s RAW that Seth Rollins tore his MCL in the RAW brawl with Samoa Joe last week. Michael Cole also noted that Rollins’ WrestleMania 33 status is up in the air but no further details were provided. As noted, early word from Rollins’ evaluation in Alabama last week was that he would be out of action for around 8 weeks but that has not been confirmed by WWE. Rollins was back in Alabama over the past few days and while surgery has not been confirmed, a second visit isn’t a good sign.”

To fill those WWE fans in on the details of a torn MCL, it’s the medial collateral ligament in the knee. In a report by Cesars-Sinai, there are different grades to a torn MCL, but most of them require a lengthy time before completely healing. “If you are still sore while doing exercises, you should proceed slowly to prevent further irritation. It may take a week to eight weeks to completely recover, depending on the seriousness of your injury,” the report explains.

Eight weeks from Seth Rollins’ injury brings it very close to WrestleMania night. Since this is his second injury to that same knee, is it worth it for him to compete after a fresh wound? WWE officials should at least consider a replacement for Rollins at WrestleMania 33. Shane McMahon is always a viable option, as there is real-life tension going on behind the scenes. A Samoa Joe twist could work as well, or even a returning Finn Balor.

Triple H can wrestle a good match with any WWE star. It just depends on how careful WWE officials want to be with the Rollins injury. He’s at that age where another injury to the same knee can really affect him long-term. It’s not as serious as a concussion, but any tear to the knee is nothing to joke about. Hopefully, the former-WWE champion heals in time for WrestleMania 33, but time will tell.

[Featured image by WWE]