Lady Gaga Belly At Super Bowl Halftime Show Gets Harsh Criticism

Lady Gaga put her belly on display during the Halftime show at Super Bowl LI and people are still talking about it. Most people were really excited for Lady Gaga to take the stage on Sunday evening — especially those Patriots fans who had just about given up all hope after the second quarter — and seemed to love the medley the superstar arranged for the big event.

However, it was after a costume change that some things started to shift, especially on social media.

Following Gaga’s grand entrance that featured her “falling” from the top of the covered stadium in Houston (that was reportedly pre-recorded and didn’t actually happen live), the superstar wowed the crowd with some of her biggest hits including “Poker Face” and “Born This Way” while wearing a custom Versace bodysuit. She then added a studded gold jacket and sang the single that put her on the map — “Just Dance.”

Lady Gaga’s belly was still covered up at this point. It wasn’t until a costume change for “Bad Romance” that people started talking about the entertainer’s body. Her high-energy performance didn’t slow down one bit as she ran onto the stage in a white crop top and a silver bikini bottom.

From that moment on, the internet decided to fat-shame Lady Gaga because she showcased a small belly pooch.

According to USA Today, several people couldn’t help but comment on Gaga’s “muffin top.” The negativity spread like wildfire on social media, with people ripping the singer apart left and right. Thankfully, however, there were plenty of people who came to Gaga’s defense. Gaga’s fanbase — known as the Little Monsters — were very quick to put the haters in their place.

Here are some of the best tweets that supported Lady Gaga and her body.

Guys making fun of Lady Gaga’s “muffin top” is the reason why girls have so many body image issues — Alexa Morgan (@alexamorgan_) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga’s body is the perfect amount of realistic-I’m-in-great-shape-and-not-anorexic. Great role model for young women. #superbowl — Samantha Lim (@iamsamlim) February 6, 2017

I have more fat in my right eyelid than Lady Gaga does in her whole body — Abby Parsons (@abby_pars) February 6, 2017

LADY GAGA GOT UP THERE WITH HER REAL BODY WITHOUT A PERFECTLY FLAT STOMACH OR AIRBRUSH I LOVE HER SO MUCH — Emma Kate (@emmakateself) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga’s belly may have stolen the show for some people, but her overall performance was awesome and a lot of people really enjoyed it. In fact, according to Yahoo News, Lady Gaga’s halftime performance was one of the most watched in Super Bowl history!

As Yahoo News points out, Lady Gaga has been singing about loving the skin you’re in for years. She doesn’t seem to care what anyone thinks of her and she has always done her own thing, making it special in her very own way. It seems as though her performance at Sunday night’s Super Bowl was just a way for Gaga to further express her herself and, for most, her vibe was electric — and her true fans loved every single minute (all 13 of them).

In years to come, people will undoubtedly talk about Lady Gaga’s halftime performance, and she will be ranked fairly high amongst others, including Beyonce’s. However, do you think that people will remember Gaga’s belly pooch when they think about this show? Do you think that body-shamers were being way too critical of Gaga’s body?

