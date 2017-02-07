Jessa Seewald Baby Name Revealed On Instagram Before Son’s Birth?

Jessa Seewald has yet to reveal the baby name that she and husband Ben Seewald chose for their second son but some fans think that her social media account may hint at the couple’s choice. Now that Jessa and Ben have welcomed their baby, everyone seems to be wondering what the two have chosen for a moniker.

Here is what we know so far. On Monday, Feb. 6, Jessa Duggar Seewald gave birth to her second child — a baby boy. According to People Magazine, the couple released a photo of their newborn son along with the following statement.

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son. He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

Jessa Seewald has kept her baby name private so far, which is leading some to wonder if she and Ben Seewald had settled on a name 100 percent by the time their little one arrived. It’s also possible that Jessa and Ben didn’t find out the sex of their second child (they didn’t share that information with fans) and they are still deciding on what to name their newest little bundle of joy.

Either way, fans are dying to know what Jessa and Ben have named or will name their son and are looking for every possible clue they can find! If you have been a fan of Jessa Duggar Seewald for a while, you probably know that she posted a quote by Charles Spurgeon (nine months) before giving birth to and naming her first son Spurgeon. Of course, that only made fans wonder if Jessa would drop another major hint.

“It is folly to think the Lord provides grace for every trouble but the one you are in today.” -Charles Spurgeon — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) February 20, 2015

Now, looking back on Jessa Duggar Seewald’s posts over the past year or so, there are plenty of quotes that could come into play here. For starters, there’s this one that she posted about a month ago. If she follows the same path, it would mean that she and Ben may have chosen the name “Tozer” for their son.

Around the same time, you’ll find that Jessa posted this, suggesting that she may have been thinking of the name “Peter.”

Of course, Ben and Jessa Seewald’s baby name could be a combination of these; Tozer Peter, for example. At this time, however, no baby name has been confirmed. Jessa and Ben Seewald will likely announce their son’s name at a later date when they are ready to share that special news with the world. For now, they are likely enjoying the quiet time with their newest family member.

Do you think that Jessa Seewald posted about her baby’s name on social media over the past few months? Do you think that she and Ben have chosen (or will choose) something traditional or something unique? Do you have any guesses as to what the child’s name might be? Let us know your best guesses in the comments section below!

