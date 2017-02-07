Taylor Swift: ‘Better Man’ Makes Live Debut… At Her Last Concert Of 2017?

Taylor Swift’s “Better Man” got its concert debut on Saturday — but was it her last live performance of 2017?

The hit Little Big Town song was just one of many performed by Swift as part of her live set for DirecTV’s annual Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston. In years past, the pre-Super Bowl gala has hosted performances from huge names like Red Hot Chili Peppers (2016), Rihanna and Kanye West (2015), Beyonce and Jay Z (2014), Justin Timberlake (2013), and Katy Perry (2012). Check out a video of Tay-Tay playing “Better Man” below.

Was the exclusive Super Bowl concert Taylor Swift’s last live gig for the year? According to numerous sources, Swift revealed that she is planning no further concerts for the remainder of 2017. While many have speculated that Taylor may simply be focusing on recording new music in 2017, it remains to be seen if she will stick to her word and not venture onstage for the rest of the year. Are you sad you won’t be able to see Swift in 2017?

As reported by the NME, Taylor Swift’s “Better Man” was specifically gifted to Little Big Town by the “Shake It Off” chanteuse. According to Little Big Town singer Karen Fairchild, Taylor had never before written a song with another artist clearly in mind for its execution. “Some of you have been asking and we told you that there was a young girl in Nashville that wrote it by herself, and it’s Taylor Swift,” said Fairchild.

“She sent us this song and it was one that was really special to her, and she thought of us because of the harmonies. She’s never pitched the song to anyone before and the moment that we heard it we were like, ‘Man, that is a song that we’re going to cut.'”

Little Big Town first unveiled their own live version of the Taylor-penned single at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in November. Performed at the CMAs from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the ceremony was broadcast live by ABC, giving a broad television-viewing audience its first taste of the song.

As previously covered by the Inquisitr, Taylor Swift apparently intends for the Super Saturday Night performance to remain her sole live show of 2017. ABC News reported that Swift “announced it may be her only concert of this year.” The Super Saturday Night Concert is an annual pre-Super Bowl event produced by DirecTV. Taylor’s 90-minute performance on Saturday was said to have also included hits “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” and “22.”

Taylor Swift’s not the only musical artist who has a song called “Better Man.” In fact, 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and prolific alternative band Pearl Jam has its own “Better Man” tune. Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” logged a total of eight weeks at the No. 1 position on Billboard‘s Modern Rock Tracks chart in 1995, despite not being officially released as a single. The song appears on the Seattle band’s third album, Vitalogy.

Swift’s “Better Man,” written by the 27-year-old pop superstar for Little Big Town, currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song was first released in October by the Alabama-based country group, and it’s the first single from their forthcoming eighth album, The Breaker. Reportedly, Taylor wrote the tune for Little Big Town as inspired by a breakup, and presented it to the quartet for them to record.

Are you a fan of Taylor Swift’s “Better Man”? What do you think of Taylor’s live version from Super Saturday Night? Have you heard the Little Big Town recording of the Swift song? Let us know your thoughts on Taylor’s “Better Man” in the comments section below.

