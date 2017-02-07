Brad Pitt Reportedly Refused To Pay $100K A Month In Child Support To Angelina

Brad Pitt’s divorce with Angelina Jolie is getting nastier by the day. Following the news that Jolie demanded $100,000 a month for child support, an inside source told In Touch Weekly that Pitt refuses to pay the enormous amount.

Pitt is currently fighting for joint custody of their six kids – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Knox and Vivienne (8). Although the Allied star wants to provide for his children, the source claims he doesn’t Jolie controlling the money. The $100,000 a month is to pay for expenses and build up a trust for each of the kids.

Jolie wants to put $250,000 a year into a trust fund for each child. The trust will cap at $5 million. While Pitt is willing to pay whatever it takes to ensure a good life for the kids, he doesn’t want Jolie managing the money and determining how to spend it.

This isn’t the first time Jolie and Pitt have fought over the kids. In January, they argued about sending the children to a “traditional school” versus a private setup.

“Brad’s team is insisting that they enroll the kids in a traditional school in LA, but Angie’s team rejected the idea,” a source explained at the time. “[Brad’s] team also proposed that one parent always stay behind in LA when the other has to go away on a film shoot or out of town for work, which would allow the kids to remain in school.”

The custody battle has been raging on since Jolie filed for divorce in September. Jolie and Pitt released a joint statement last month about keeping the divorce a private matter moving forward. A new documentary, however, threatens to break their silence.

According to Radar Online, celebrity writer Ian Halperin is about to drop some major bombshells with a new documentary about Jolie and Pitt’s secret past. From affairs to drug use, the documentary is expected to reveal some major secrets, including the true reason behind Brad Pitt’s divorce with Jennifer Aniston.

“Brad and Jen were having serious issues for a long time before Ang came along,” an insider shared. “This film will finally reveal the real reason Brad and Jen split. If it wasn’t Angelina Jolie it would have been someone else!”

The source added, “Jen seems shocked at the path that Brad went down in the past 12 years. Some of the allegations against him are unfounded, but the accusations of alcohol and drugs are not, and it’s all revealed in the film!”

Although some of Pitt’s darkest secrets will be unveiled, Halperin assured fans that he will present both sides of the picture. “I can unequivocally say it takes two to tango. No matter how bad people think Angie’s behavior has been, this will be a fair film,” he explained. “She has made more substantial contributions to human rights than any other human in Hollywood. Her philanthropic causes are genuine. Some celebrities just want the cameras there, but she is very genuine.”

According to Mirror, a source close to production claims the documentary will feature new interviews from both Pitt and Jolie. It isn’t clear what the interviews will reveal, but the documentary definitely comes at a bad time for the estranged couple.

While Pitt and Jolie prepare for the worst, E! News is reporting that Jolie recently spoke out against President Donald Trump’s new policy towards refugees. Jolie is a longstanding advocate for refugees and currently works for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“As the mother of six children, who were all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens, I very much want our country to be safe for them, and all our nation’s children,” Jolie said. “But I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America. And that we can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries—even babies—as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion.”

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]