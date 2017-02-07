Nicki Minaj Leaves Meek Mill ‘Heartbroken’ As He Tells Drake To ‘Keep Her’

Nicki Minaj has allegedly left ex-boyfriend Meek Mill “heartbroken” after the rapper appeared to go on a bizarre rant against Minaj in which he told Drake he could “keep her” amid their nasty feud.

According to a new report by Hollywood Life, Meek is supposedly “heartbroken” following his breakup with Nicki and has allegedly been telling friends that he’s seriously missing Minaj and the lifestyle that came along with dating her in the weeks that have followed their breakup.

“Meek would be lying if he said he didn’t miss Nicki. He misses the intimacy, sex, and the love their shared,” a source alleged to the site of how Meek supposedly feels about Nicki after their breakup. “While he’d never admit it, he also misses the jet-setting lifestyle, industry events, and never ending shopping sprees that she provided.”

The Meek insider then went on to claim that the rapper saw dating Nicki and everything that came from their high-profile romance as being “part of his identity” before allegedly admitting that dating Minaj for the past two years “helped to energize his career and gave him clout in the rap game.”

“Meek honestly never thought they’d breakup,” added Hollywood Life’s source.

Things appeared turned sour between Mill and Minaj last month after Nicki confirmed that she was officially single on Twitter on January 5, shortly after sources claimed that Meek may have cheated on his girlfriend of two years, though neither confirmed the cheating reports.

But while Meek and Nicki haven’t commented on the cheating allegations, Mill hasn’t exactly been so quiet about Minaj following their breakup, particularly when it comes to her friendship with his feud partner Drake.

Just days before sources claimed that Mill was feeling “heartbroken,” the rapper appeared to go on a pretty bizarre rant against his ex-girlfriend after Minaj took to Instagram to upload a shot of herself in the studio with Drake and Lil Wayne, despite Mill having a nasty and longstanding feud with Drake.

According to Capital Xtra, Mill made no secret of the fact that he wasn’t too happy after seeing Nicki and Drake together, allegedly throwing out a diss in the duo’s direction by leaking Drake’s private Snapchat name while also slamming his ex and telling his fellow rapper and feud partner that he could “keep” Minaj.

Meek Mill took serious shots at both Nicki Minaj and Drake on Snapchat on February 3, reportedly leaking Drake’s private Snapchat to the world before telling the “Take Care” rapper that he can “keep” Minaj.

In screenshots of the snaps allegedly uploaded to Meek’s Snapchat account last week, Mill posted the photo of Drake and Nicki with a scathing diss caption amid their feud, telling his followers that “that n**** can keep her LOL.”

The site reported that Meek then went on to threaten to leak Drake’s private Snapchat name to the world, writing, “N****s wanna be secretive with his snap with his snap. It getting leaked,” before he seemingly then revealed Drake’s username via his public account.

“@adrakegraham that ain’t no secret no more LOL,” Mill wrote on Snapchat, which was seemingly a link to Drake’s private account.

Drake and Meek’s bitter feud has spanned years, with numerous disses coming from both sides. Nicki’s recent reunion with the “Take Care” rapper comes just days after DanceHallHopHop.com claimed that Meek may now also be locked in a feud with Minaj following their recent breakup.

A source close to Minaj alleged to the site last month that Mill was attempting to contact Nicki after she announced their breakup on Twitter. However, the insider claimed that Minaj had blocked her former boyfriend form contacting her via phone or social media.

“[Meek] has been trying to contact [Nicki] since their breakup but she is determined to rid her life of him completely,” sources close to Minaj revealed, adding that Nicki has allegedly blocked the rapper on both Instagram and Twitter as well as all three of the phone numbers he used to use to contact her.

“[Nicki] even went as far as to have her people screen her calls so she could avoid picking up the phone and hearing his voice,” added the source of Minaj.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images and Lisa Lake/Getty Images]