Christie Brinkley, 63, Bares Bikini Body, Shares Age-Defying Diet & Beauty Tips

Christie Brinkley is sizzling and sexy at 63, and to prove it, the famous supermodel slipped into a bikini that bared her bodacious beauty for Sports Illustrated. Joined by her daughters, Brinkley shared that she hopes her daring decision to flaunt her figure will open up the conversation about ageism.

Back in 1979, Christie landed her first cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She subsequently set a record by covering the magazine for the following two years, according to MSN.

Brinkley modeled for decades following that initial plunge into the supermodel world, then made way for others in 2004. Now, however, Christie has brought her daughters with her in her return at 63 to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, making it a true family affair.

The ageless beauty’s daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 18, encouraged Brinkley to bare her body again in a bikini, she revealed.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!'”

When she turned 30, Christie had vowed that it was “the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit.” But when the new issue in which she flaunts her bikini body comes out, Brinkley will be 63.

“I thought, ‘Those days are over,'” admitted Christie. “But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!'”

The photo shoot reveals the three women’s swimsuit bodies in matching black outfits. Brinkley sports a cutout mesh one-piece and also models alone in various two-piece bikinis. Christie’s younger daughter with her former husband Peter Cook is Sailor, and she described the experience as “very empowering and liberating.”

In contrast, Alexa “needed to be talked into embracing new experiences,” and she wasn’t alone. Brinkley says that she had some insecurities herself, while speaking out on ageism.

“In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes.”

Christie revealed that she hoped that by posing in her bikini at 63, she could help to “remove some of the fear of aging.” She elaborated on her views about aging in her Instagram post.

As for how she maintains her beauty at 63, Christie has shared that she has undergone some cosmetic procedures, such as fillers. But she believes in being careful.

“If you want to look refreshed, it has to be with a light hand,” Brinkley emphasized. “It’s one of the biggest mistakes when people deliberately go for that ‘done’ appearance — to each his own, obviously, but that’s not good.”

And rather than dramatic changes, Christie recommends just changing “a wrinkle or two that’s bothering you,” with the end goal of still looking “like you.” But Brinkley credits more than a few procedures for helping her maintain her figure and appearance as she ages.

Talking with Hello magazine, Christie revealed that she starts each day “the same way that I have for about the last 40 years – I exfoliate.”

Brinkley has a set morning routine that includes both her face and her diet.

“I like to do tiny little circles all around my face. Then I just splash it all off with cold water, I feel so awake at that point,” Christie shared. “I put my moisturizer on and then I usually run downstairs and make myself a warm water with lemon.”

Brinkley also sips coffee, which she takes upstairs with her for “phase two” of her makeup, including “a little primer.” She’s then “ready for the day.”

When it comes to her diet focus, Christie is a vegetarian, and she told Shape that she believes in consuming a variety of colors in choosing her meals, from dark leafy greens to bright orange peppers. She also exercises.

“The only constant that I have in my life is that I start whatever I do with my Total Gym because I believe it helps keep me from getting injured,” explained Brinkley, comparing it to yoga.

“I feel like in the way that yoga prepares a body for any eventuality that could befall you in life the Total Gym is the same concept.”

A vegetarian since age 12, Christie makes sure that her own youngsters get enough nutrition with her colorful diet focus.

“For many, many, many years I’ve always said I go for as many colors as possible in a day,” she shared. “That’s my main concept for making sure my kids get all the nutrients—making sure they get the deep greens, yellows and reds and purples.”

Brinkley revealed that she typically eats oatmeal for breakfast, with berries and yogurt. Lunch usually is a big salad, while dinner includes vegetables and “some sort of pasta.” She likes to snack on apples with peanut butter.

And as for sweet treats? Christie doesn’t hesitate to indulge in high-quality goodies.

“I love a good chocolate chip ice cream.”

In addition to that ice cream, the famous supermodel recommends keeping healthy sweets in the fridge such as those “great Gnosis chocolates,” noting that it is supposedly “anti-aging to eat that chocolate.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]