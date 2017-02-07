It is no wonder that Lion actress Nicole Kidman, whose incredible acting has spanned decades, is also being recognized for her flawless complexion since being named the new ambassador for Neutrogena skin care products.

The beauty is seemingly ageless, and her millions of fans and to anyone looking to keep their complexion youthful would love to know how Kidman achieves such gorgeous skin. You’re in luck! Kidman has shared a few pointers for ensuring that her complexion has remained radiant from the time she came on the scene back in the 80s. The Daily Mail relays the star’s words.

“‘From the time I was a little girl, my mum taught me to protect my skin from the sun,’ Kidman revealed, as she was named the newest global brand ambassador for Neutrogena. ‘So looking after the health of my skin is something I’ve grown up understanding.'”

Other well-known actresses, such as Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner, who are also known for their ageless complexions are also adamant that keeping out of the sun, or protecting from the effects of the sun with proper sunscreen, is key to avoiding damage and fine lines.

Nicole Kidman Is the New Face of Neutrogena https://t.co/tLDWviePo2 pic.twitter.com/LAncHB6hTU — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) February 7, 2017

In the preview for her upcoming commercial for the brand, Kidman admits that the days of relying on moisturizers and good cleansers are long gone. The actress shares that she has used the brands SPF50 sunscreen for years, but that she also holds to a few basic routines to achieve her glow.

“I’ve learned that your skin needs a lot of attention and support, just like the rest of your body, to keep it its healthiest. We all know choosing the right anti-aging product is a trial and error, hit or miss, some things work and some don’t.”

The busy mother to Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6, whom she parents with husband Keith Urban, shares that her go-to product at the moment by the brand is their Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream, and she stated that she loved its “hydrating” abilities.

As Vogue Australia has relayed, Kidman was the perfect choice to be the ambassador for the Neutrogena brand. Group Marketing Manager of Johnson & Johnson Pacific, Carla Speeling shared the reason for selecting the actress for the new face of skincare giant.

“Nicole embodies the true spirit of the women that we are committed to everyday, their passion, strength and focus are what makes Neutrogena women so special. Nicole will help us encourage women to embrace their beauty through the lens of skin health and empower women to see what’s possible with Neutrogena.”

It is the perfect time for the brand and Kidman to collaborate in this manner, seeing as the actress is experiencing massive success at the moment due to her outstanding performance in the critically acclaimed film Lion.

Kidman also shared why she believes it was fated that she partner with Neutogena, stating that “when I had the opportunity to partner with Neutrogena, a brand that has skin health at the core of who they are, it was like the stars were aligning for me.”

The stunner remains one of world’s greatest leading ladies on the silver screen and she and husband of 10 years, Keith Urban, have been one of the world’s most adored couple seeing as they are known for making romantic gestures and gushing over one another in interviews with the press. However, Kidman and Urban did find themselves the subject of tabloid speculation last fall when Keith failed to attend the Toronto International Film Festival at Kidman’s side. This sparked rumors that the two were on the rocks, yet this rumor has been stamped out and the two continue to go strong.

[Feature Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]