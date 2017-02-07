Is South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Getting Married To Sohee In April?

Kim Soo Hyun’s fans got the biggest shock of their lives on Monday as one of the popular Chinese online portals, Sina.com, reported that he was getting married to actress-singer Ahn Sohee in April. Kim Soo Hyun and Sohee’s management agency, KeyEast Entertainment, however, has said that the portal’s report was unfounded.

South Korean actors and K-pop idols enjoy considerable popularity in China, and Kim Soo Hyun has a mega-star status and a huge fan following in the country. So it does not come as a surprise that the Chinese portal’s report that the 28-year-old actor is tying the knot soon caused quite a commotion in his fandom.

The Chinese portal claimed that Kim Soo Hyun and Sohee had been secretly dating for a year and were planning to get married in April, according to Koreaboo. The report also stated that Sohee signed up with KeyEast because of Kim Soo Hyun, who introduced her to his agency.

KeyEast has denied the report, saying they even told the portal that there was no truth in the news. In its statement, the agency also threatened to take legal action against the Chinese portal if they continue to spread the false news, Korea Boo reported.

“The report coming out of China that Kim Soo Hyun and Sohee are getting married in April is completely unfounded. It’s honestly not even worth responding to. Once the “news” came out, we told the outlet that reported it that it was not true. If they continue to spread false news, we will react with legal action.”

It is not the first time that a report about Kim Soo Hyun and Sohee’s relationship has surfaced. In 2015, Soompi quoted a resident of Sohee’s apartment complex as saying that Kim Soon Hyun often visited her, especially when he was not shooting.

“Kim Soo Hyun and Sohee have been dating for at least a year. Kim Soo Hyun comes and goes secretly when he doesn’t have any scheduled work.”

At the time too KeyEast had denied that the two labelmates were dating.

“We’ve confirmed with [Kim Soo Hyun and Ahn Sohee] and the news is not true. It is true that they know each other, but they are not dating.”

Meanwhile, on South Korean social networking sites, netizens said that there must be some truth about Kim Soo Hyun dating Sohee, but the wedding news was random. Netizenbuzz quoted a fan as saying that the dating part could be true but not the marriage.

Another fan said, “the wedding rumor is really random, but they did have some dating rumors, although fans really tried to deny it.”

Kim Soo Hyun has earlier been linked to K-pop idols 2NE1’s Sandra, miss A’s Suzy (who is currently dating Lee Min Ho), and Orange Caramel’s Nana.

Korean drama My Love from the Star, which aired from December of 2013 to February of 2014, catapulted Kim Soo Hyun into megastardom not only in his home country but also in China, where the drama attained a cult status. He played alien character Do Min Joon in the drama.

The actor last appeared on television in 2015. He played a rookie producer in the drama Producers. Kim Soon Hyun has yet to announce his new drama, but his movie, Real, is set to release sometime in the first half of 2017 in China and South Korea. He completed filming for the movie in June of 2016.

coming in 2017 #리얼 #real A photo posted by @soohyun_k216 on Jul 4, 2016 at 10:08pm PDT

In 2015, Kim Soo Hyun told People that he would like to work with Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I’ve wanted to work with Gwyneth Paltrow for a long time. She is very talented and attractive!”

Kim Soo Hyun renewed his exclusive contract with KeyEast in December. He first signed with the agency in 2010.

[Featured Image by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images]