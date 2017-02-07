Eugenie Bouchard Loses Tom Brady Bet, Promises To Go On Blind Date With Fan

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard lost a bet on Sunday night. The Super Bowl 2017 match between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons turned out to be hard for her. She was confident that the Falcons were sure to win the match against the Patriots. But, when the result shocked thousands of people around the world, Bouchard was among them too. Unlike others, the tennis player had to pay a price. Now, she has to go on a blind date as a “punishment.”

John Goehrke was still hopeful about the Patriots winning the match, even though the score was 21 -3 in favor of the Falcons. His confidence in Tom Brady was so beneficial that night that he won a prize he never hoped for. Bouchard tweeted that, with such a score, she was sure the Falcons were going to win it. She said she “knew Atlanta would win.”

But, Goehrke begged to differ. He replied to Genie’s tweet and said it was only the second quarter. He wanted to stay something cool that meant the match was not over yet. He ended up challenging the 22-year-old star for a dare. “If patriots win, we go on a date?” he asked. Bouchard was so confident about the result that she agreed. “Sure,” she replied.

I knew Atlanta would win btw — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

What happened next made a “Twitter Moment.” Except some diehard Tom Brady fans like the 20-year-old young man, there was hardly anyone who believed it was possible. The match, however, took a dramatic turn and the Patriots won the match 34-28. Tom Brady was the star of the match. He made history by becoming the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls.

I know how good the Patriots are and I know Tom Brady. I had confidence he could come back.

Those who were following the conversation went crazy.

@punslayintwoods you may have just become a legend!.. @geniebouchard….. — Craig Sauve (@craigsauve11) February 6, 2017

@punslayintwoods @geniebouchard That’s why you never bet against the corruption in the NFL or trump, whose friends w/brady,kraft,billichick — Libertariandude (@Freeminds66) February 7, 2017

@punslayintwoods @geniebouchard, don’t think you will marry her, unless you are the real Tiger Woods, she’s high maintenance — Robert Goudreau (@stockey63) February 6, 2017

@punslayintwoods @geniebouchard i hooe genie honours this she did say sure — MJ (@booscott10) February 6, 2017

While people wondered if Eugenie Bouchard would keep her promise and go on a date with the guy, she started knowing more about him. She asked Goehrke where he lives. The University of Missouri marketing student has been a Bouchard fan since 2014, when she became the runner-up at Wimbledon.

Genie learned a lesson last night. She learned that nobody should bet against Tom Brady.

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady???? — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Goehrke talked about the reason why he thought Genie might reply to him. As a Twitter follower, he knew the tennis star generally replies to her fans, unlike others who prefer not to. “I thought there was a chance she’d respond, just because she might think it was funny or something, but I didn’t think there was any chance she’d say sure or yes and agree to it,” The Toronto Star quoted him as saying.

For those who are wondering if Eugenie Bouchard would keep her promise, here is an update. Genie has said she would remain true to her word and surely go on a date with the young fan.

Lol it made a Twitter moment. And I will do it, I stay true to my word???????? pic.twitter.com/0rOUc0xJsC — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Goehrke said he would try to make it work, “as long as it’s realistic.” The date is difficult since the fan lives in Missouri. Genie is from Quebec, Canada. She travels around the world for her game.

[Featured image by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images]